Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 15, 2024) - The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today welcomed the listing of Adelphi Metals Inc. ("Adelphi" or the "Company"). The Vancouver-based company's common shares began trading on the CSE today under the symbol ADP.

Adelphi's primary business is the exploration and development of mineral properties, with a focus on gold exploration in British Columbia. The Company currently has an interest in The Triple R Property in the Greenwood Mining Division of British Columbia, which comprises eight contiguous mineral claims totalling approximately 2,200 hectares. Adelphi can acquire a 100% interest in the property through certain payments.

"British Columbia has always been an appealing jurisdiction for mining exploration and the CSE is pleased to list another promising company operating there," said James Black, the CSE's Vice President, Listings Development. "We wish Adelphi success with its exploration program and welcome the Company to the CSE."

Mike England, CEO of Adelphi Metals, commented: "We are excited to have successfully gone through the listing process and thank the CSE for working with us towards this goal. We feel the time is right to begin a new voyage, as mineral markets have strengthened and demand is rising."

About the Canadian Securities Exchange:

The Canadian Securities Exchange is a rapidly growing exchange invested in working with entrepreneurs, innovators and disruptors to access public capital markets in Canada. The Exchange's efficient operating model, advanced technology and competitive fee structure help its listed issuers of all sectors and sizes minimize their cost of capital and enhance global liquidity.

Our client-centric approach and corresponding products and services ensure businesses have the support they need to confidently realize their vision.

The CSE offers global investors access to an innovative collection of growing and mature companies.

STAY CONNECTED WITH THE CSE

=============================

Website: https://thecse.com/

Blog: https://blog.thecse.com/

CSE TV on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/csetv

CSE's "The Exchange for Entrepreneurs" Podcast: https://blog.thecse.com/category/cse-podcast/

Linkedin: https://ca.linkedin.com/company/canadian-securities-exchange

Twitter: https://twitter.com/CSE_News

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/canadianexchange/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CanadianSecuritiesExchange/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/230118

SOURCE: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)