Freitag, 15.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Strategische Partnerschaft für sichere KI- und Quantentechnologie im Gesundheitswesen
WKN: 675213 | ISIN: NO0010096985 | Ticker-Symbol: DNQ
15.11.2024 19:11 Uhr
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: New ISIN codes following adjustment in Equinor (316/24)

Finanznachrichten News
NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options, regular
and gross return forwards/futures in Equinor ASA (EQNR) due to an extra
dividend. For details regarding the re-calculation please see exchange notice
315/24. 

Adjusted series have received an "X", "Y", "Z", "Q", "R", "S", "T" or "U" in
the series designation and have also received new ISIN-codes and Prod IDs which
can be found in the attached files.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1260233
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
