New data highlights the safety and efficacy of a new outpatient self-administered therapy intended to assist in the management of fluid overload in CHF, liver, and kidney disease patients

Corstasis Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering outpatient therapies for fluid overload (edema) associated with congestive heart failure (CHF), liver disease, and chronic kidney disease, today announced that data from its pivotal trial of the bumetanide nasal spray (RSQ-777-02) will be presented at the upcoming American Heart Association's (AHA) annual Scientific Sessions in Chicago, Illinois, November 16-18, 2024.

"We are honored to share the findings of our pivotal trial at this year's AHA Scientific Sessions," said Benjamin Esque, CEO of Corstasis Therapeutics, Inc. "These results mark a significant milestone in our commitment to delivering easy-to-use, outpatient solutions that help clinicians address the challenges of managing edema in CHF and other serious conditions. Our goal is to enhance health equity by providing accessible, outpatient non-oral diuresis options, particularly benefiting patients in rural and underserved communities."

The presentation, titled "Novel Bumetanide Nasal Spray (BNS) Demonstrates Safety, Tolerability, and Equivalent Efficacy Compared to Intravenous and Oral Bumetanide (RSQ-777-02)", will be featured during a late-breaking science session from 8:30-8:40 AM CST on November 18. The data will cover key aspects of the study, including safety, efficacy, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics of the nasal spray formulation versus traditional oral and intravenous bumetanide.

About Bumetanide Nasal Spray (BNS)

Bumetanide Nasal Spray (BNS) is an investigational parenteral diuretic option for congested patients with CHF, liver, and kidney disease. BNS leverages a simple, easy-to-use nasal delivery system enabling patients to self-administer therapy at home.

About Corstasis Therapeutics Inc.

Corstasis Therapeutics is dedicated to developing innovative, patient-centered therapies that enhance the quality of life for individuals affected by fluid overload in CHF, liver disease, and chronic kidney disease. By focusing on common sense outpatient solutions, Corstasis seeks to optimize outcomes, reduce hospital admissions, readmissions and improve accessibility to essential treatments for diverse patient populations.

