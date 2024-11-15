Anzeige
Freitag, 15.11.2024
Strategische Partnerschaft für sichere KI- und Quantentechnologie im Gesundheitswesen
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.11.2024 19:59 Uhr
76 Leser
ECCO Kids' Winter Boots Are Crowned Testfakta's Best in Test

Keeping little feet dry, warm and supported: the ECCO SNOW MOUNTAIN boot takes first place

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Nov. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proud to keep the whole family on the go whatever the weather, ECCO is thrilled to announce that the ECCO Kids' SNOW MOUNTAIN boots have been awarded Best in Test in Swedish independent testing and research company Testfakta's comparative laboratory test, against eight competing brands.

Rigorously evaluated, the boots were tested for waterproofing, thermal insulation, breathability and drying ability, to see how they perform in typical winter conditions including snow, slush and wet weather. Testament to ECCO's enduring commitment to quality and pragmatism, durability and innovation, the SNOW MOUNTAIN boots excelled across all areas of testing - confirming their status as a smart, practical companion for navigating even the harshest winters.

Textile-lined for extra warmth with excellent grip on the PU and rubber sole, the SNOW MOUNTAIN boots also utilise the finely tuned, innovative ECCO FLUIDFORM® Direct Comfort Technology for a supremely comfortable and supportive fit. The waterproof PFAS-free membrane keeps feet dry. This style is awarded with Testfakta's prestigious quality label.

ECCO Kids' styles are accompanied by high-performance winter boots in adult sizes. The award-winning ECCO SNOW MOUNTAIN boots are available for kids in green, pink and black in sizes 24-35 and for juniors in pink and black in sizes 36-40. The collection is now available at ecco.comand in stores.

For more information on the Testfakta test results, visit testfakta.se

ECCO @ecco

ABOUT ECCO
Founded in Denmark in 1963, ECCO is an iconic brand for the modern family. Based on minimalist Danish design, premium-quality leathers created at the brand's own tanneries and innovative technologies, ECCO's success stands on shoes that deliver all-day comfort. ECCO makes shoes to last for every family member, no matter the constellation. A company that manages all aspects of the value chain, from leather and shoe production to retail, ECCO employs more than 22,000 people worldwide with products sold in 93 countries. ecco.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1eeb2012-345d-423a-ac38-254706b7ab9f

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0b64698b-d7e1-4cbe-9caa-48056287c6e3

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/482621e9-d727-408d-b5f3-820a1453b2c0


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
