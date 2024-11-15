Kolter Homes Announces Grand Opening of Woodland Preserve, a Brand-New 55+ Community in Parrish, Florida

SARASOTA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2024 / Kolter Homes, a premier builder of active adult communities in Florida, is excited to announce the grand opening of Woodland Preserve, an exciting new active adult community in Parrish, Florida. This vibrant community offers a wealth of amenities, personalized home designs, and a picturesque location.

Woodland Preserve will feature 420 homes, each offering a minimum of 25 structural options to cater to individual preferences and lifestyles. 55+ residents can personalize their ideal home with a variety of choices, ensuring their new home meets their needs and lifestyle.

"We are thrilled to introduce Woodland Preserve to the Parrish community," said Fred Pfister, Regional Community Director for Kolter Homes. "This boutique gated community offers a perfect blend of luxury, comfort, and convenience. We can't wait to welcome new residents and watch them create lasting memories at Woodland Preserve."

To celebrate the grand opening, Kolter Homes will host a special event on November 16. Attendees can enjoy delicious food, live entertainment, and tours of the community's designer-decorated model homes.

Woodland Preserve is ideally situated in Parrish, Florida, offering easy access to top-ranked beaches and the best shopping, dining, and recreation in the Sarasota-Bradenton area. Within the gates of the community, residents will enjoy exclusive access to a Clubhouse and amenity center with fitness, pickleball courts, and a resort-style pool.

For more information about Woodland Preserve and the grand opening event, please click here to visit the Kolter Homes website or contact the Woodland Preserve team at 888-476-3017.

The Kolter Group LLC (together with its affiliates, "Kolter"), based in Delray Beach, Florida, is a private investment firm focused on real estate development and investment. Led by CEO Robert "Bobby" Julien, Kolter operates four residential development business units and has sponsored over $29 billion of realized and in-process residential real estate projects throughout the southeastern United States (including Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Tennessee).

Kolter has completed 99 residential projects, delivering over 27,800 units

Kolter has current investments in 91 residential projects expected to deliver a total of over 65,500 units

Kolter Homes LLC (together with its affiliates, "Kolter Homes"), is focused on the development, construction, and sale of 500-1,500 for-sale single-family units, often as Cresswind-branded, age-restricted, amenity-rich master-planned communities, with additional focus on smaller, traditional and age-targeted add-on communities of 100-500 homes. Kolter Homes has sponsored over $16 billion of realized and in-process real estate projects throughout the southeastern United States.

