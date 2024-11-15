EQS-Ad-hoc: European Healthcare Acquisition & Growth Company B.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

European Healthcare Acquisition & Growth Company B.V. - dissolution becoming effective on 18 November 2024 and suspension of trading on 19 November 2024



European Healthcare Acquisition & Growth Company B.V.- dissolution becoming effective on 18 November 2024 and suspension of trading on 19 November 2024 Munich, 15 November 2024 European Healthcare Acquisition & Growth Company B.V. (the "Company"), a Dutch operators-led special purpose acquisition company listed on Euronext Amsterdam, today announces that it will not conclude a business combination ahead of its extended business combination deadline of 17 November 2024. In accordance with the resolution adopted by the general meeting on 15 November 2023, the dissolution of the Company shall become effective 18 November 2024 and the Company will cease all operations from this date, except for the purpose of winding up. As from that date, the Company will be required under Dutch law to add the Dutch language reference "in liquidatie" (in liquidation) to its name in documents and announcements. The Company's class A ordinary shares (the "Public Shares") will delist following the dissolution of the Company. The Company has commenced the process for the delisting of the Public Shares from trading on Euronext Amsterdam. The Company's last trading date will be 18 November 2024, trading will be suspended as of 19 November (before market opening) and the delisting will take effect on 29 November 2024 (before market opening). The board of the Company (the "Board") is charged with effecting the liquidation of the Company's affairs. The Company will prepare the necessary actions to complete the final report (rekening en verantwoording) and the plan of distribution (plan van verdeling). The liquidation process will commence when (i) the final report and plan of distribution have been completed and deposited with the Dutch Trade Register of the Chamber of Commerce and at the head office of the Company (for inspection by anyone for a period of two months after such date), and (ii) the liquidation has been announced in a national newspaper. The Company expects the liquidation process to commence, and the statutory two months' creditor opposition period will start, on 21 November 2024. After the two months' creditor opposition period has lapsed (and assuming that no creditor opposes to the liquidation), the Company will settle its debt and make a final liquidation payment to the holders of Public Shares. To the extent that any assets remain after payment of all debts, the holders of Public Shares will receive a liquidation distribution equal to the nominal value of each Public Share and the balance of the general share premium reserve, but in no event resulting in a liquidation distribution of an amount exceeding €10 per Public Share. The amount per Public Share that shareholders will receive as liquidation distribution, which is currently expected to be €10 per Public Share, will be announced following the aforementioned two month-period, provided no objections are received from creditors. The liquidation distributions will extinguish shareholders' rights to receive further liquidating distributions, if any. 