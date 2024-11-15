PhygitalTwin, a pioneer in bridging digital and physical fashion, has partnered with acclaimed Roblox creator WhoseTrade to launch their debut PHYGITAL collection, selling out within minutes-a pivotal moment in the phygital fashion revolution.

Jonathan Courtney, aka WhoseTrade, known for collaborations with global brands like Adidas, Ralph Lauren, and Hugo Boss, brings his expertise to this collection. Designed for Roblox, gamers can now buy and collect the direct replica of their favourite WhoseTrade virtual item to wear in real life, mirroring their digital avatars.

Courtney's influence in Roblox fashion is undeniable, with over 40 million virtual items sold and high-profile collaborations worldwide. This collection, made possible by PhygitalTwin's innovative platform, represents a transformative shift in fashion. "Roblox is the perfect testing ground for digital items, allowing us to see what's popular before moving into production, reducing waste, and giving customers exactly what they want," says Laing, the founder of PhygitalTwin.

This digital first, limited launch paves the way for virtual designers to become the next generation of fashion visionaries sustainably.

At their annual developer conference in 2023, Roblox predicted that Roblox creators will make more money with physical merchandise than virtual merchandise sold through their Roblox experiences. This is reflected in the Roblox CDN report where a staggering 84% said their physical selves were at least "somewhat" inspired by their avatar's style. This includes over half (54%) who said they were "very" or "extremely inspired."

PhygitalTwin is at the forefront of this revolution, offering a seamless digital-to-physical experience. Leveraging an extensive pattern library and advanced technology, PhygitalTwin reduces fashion collection costs by 95% and shortens lead times from months to weeks.

About PhygitalTwin

PhygitalTwin is more than just a business; it is a revolution, because it's automating, it's reducing waste, it's streamlining digital to skin and physical fashion, reducing costs and increasing revenues for all stakeholders. Bridging the gap between digital design and physical production.

About WhoseTrade

Jonathan Courtney, a top Roblox fashion creator, has sold over 40 million virtual items and collaborated with global brands, making him a leading figure in the virtual fashion landscape.

This launch signals the beginning of a new era where virtual creativity meets real-world fashion, as PhygitalTwin and WhoseTrade champion the future of PHYGITAL fashion.

