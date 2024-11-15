Becrypt, a leader in high assurance cybersecurity products and services, is excited to announce its participation in the upcoming Specialist Defence Security Convention UK (SDSC-UK) 2024, taking place from November 18-20th at the Telford International Centre, Telford. This event offers industry professionals a valuable opportunity to meet various companies, including Becrypt, and explore their innovative products designed to protect organisations from elevated cyber threats.

At SDSC 2024, Becrypt will showcase its comprehensive suite of high assurance solutions tailored for both public and private sector organisations. Attendees are encouraged to visit Becrypt on Stand 29A to learn more about the following key products developed in collaboration with the UK Government:

High Assurance Solutions:

Secure Endpoint Solutions:

Becrypt OS (formerly Paradox): is the most secure enterprise grade operating system in the world. It is the only platform that provides cryptographic assurance that it is in a known-good state at boot-up.

Becrypt Enterprise Manager: is a robust management platform that stands out for its combination of solid security, ease of use, and effective management capabilities.

Becrypt Thin Client: is a secure thin client solution developed in collaboration with partners such as Amulet Hotkey and 10Zig, featuring Becrypt OS and Becrypt Enterprise Manager to enhance endpoint security.



Cross Domain Solutions:

Becrypt APP-XD: is the first API-centric Cross Domain Solution facilitating secure connections across trust domains, enabling innovative and safe ways of working. Becrypt's secure endpoint solutions and mobile solutions are fully compatible with Becrypt APP-XD. Furthermore, integration with Glasswall's CDR (Content Disarm and Reconstruction) technology ensures that all documents imported into controlled environments are in a known good format free of malware or harmful content.

Becrypt VDI Guard: is a network isolation platform that uses Becrypt's APP-XD high assurance gateway to protect environments hosting VDI, RDP and SSH services accessed from less trusted networks or devices. It employs Becrypt APP-XD's network traffic whitelisting capability to enforce valid VDI, RDP or SSH traffic from connecting devices, providing robust protection against a range of elevated threats not addressed by traditional network appliances.

Becrypt Mail: combines a familiar webmail user experience with robust security features, ensuring safe information exchange among collaborating partners across varying levels of trust and information sensitivity.

Becrypt Calendar Sync: ensures secure synchronisation of calendar events across devices while maintaining data protection and adherence to organisational security policies. This facilitates the safe exchange of confidential information across various domains of trust.



Secure Mobile Solutions:

Becrypt MDM+: is the first Mobile Device Management (MDM) platform compatible with deep packet inspection and secure MDM hosting, reducing the risks and complexities of mobile platforms for high-risk environments.

Becrypt Docs: is an end-to-end solution that enables document, image and data files held within sensitive enterprise environments, such as government 'high-side' networks, to be securely accessed from authorised mobile devices, including managed smartphones and tablets.



High Assurance Services:

Becrypt Secure Endpoint Services: a fully managed service that provides expert support and consultancy to strengthen endpoint security, enabling organisations to deploy solutions quickly and cost-effectively.

Becrypt Collaborative Work Environment: is an accredited secure collaborative workspace with sovereign UK cloud hosting enabling safe collaboration among teams and organisations.

Becrypt Bespoke Services: are tailored cybersecurity solutions to meet unique organisation needs.

Reflecting on the importance of cybersecurity, Becrypt's CEO, Dr Bernard Parsons MBE, stated, "In today's rapidly evolving threat landscape, our mission is to empower organisations with the tools they need to operate securely. We look forward to engaging with industry leaders at SDSC 2024 and showcasing how our innovative high assurance solutions can help them stay ahead of potential threats."

For more information, images or interviews etc please contact Siobhan Gadiot on 0845 838 2050 or email sgadiot@becrypt.com or visit www.becrypt.com

Becrypt is a leading provider of high-assurance cybersecurity solutions that empower public and private sector organisations to operate securely in an increasingly complex digital landscape. With a focus on innovation, assurance, and customer-centricity, Becrypt delivers a comprehensive range of products and services, including secure endpoint solutions, cross-domain capabilities, and secure mobile applications.

Our flagship offerings, such as Becrypt OS-the world's most secure enterprise grade operating system and Becrypt APP-XD-the first API-centric Cross Domain Solution, are designed to provide unparalleled protection against cyber threats.

Using government-accredited security platforms and standards, we help our customers safely and rapidly deploy mobile, endpoint and cloud technologies, driving greater business flexibility, agility and productivity.

Founded on customer satisfaction, teamwork, and respect, Becrypt is committed to making the world a safer place by enabling government and critical national infrastructure organisations to mitigate risks and enhance their security posture. Our expert team works closely with clients to deliver tailored solutions that meet their unique needs, ensuring they can confidently navigate today's evolving cybersecurity challenges.

For more information, please visit www.becrypt.com

Contacts:

Siobhan Gadiot

0845 838 2050

sgadiot@becrypt.com

www.becrypt.com