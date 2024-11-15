COOL COMPANY LTD. ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2024 EARNINGS RELEASE DATE

Cool Company Ltd. (NYSE: CLCO CLCO.OL, "CoolCo" or the "Company") will host a Third Quarter 2024 Earnings call and webcast presentation on Thursday, November 21, 2024, at 8:30 A.M. New York 2:30 P.M. Oslo 1:30 P.M. London. The presentation will be available to download from the Presentations and Webcasts subsection of the Investors section of the Company's website at www.coolcoltd.com.

We recommend that participants join the conference call via the listen-only live webcast link provided. Sell-side analysts interested in raising a question during the Q&A session that will immediately follow the presentation should access the event via the teleconference dial-in options listed below. We recommend connecting 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. Information on how to ask questions will be given at the beginning of the Q&A session. There will be a limit of two questions per participant.

a. Listen-only live webcast link

Go to the Investors News Presentations and Webcasts section at www.coolcoltd.com and click on the "Webcast" link.

b. Teleconference

Conference call participants who wish to raise a question during the Q&A session should join the teleconference by phone using one of the following options and conference ID CCL3Q24:

North America +1 800-225-9448 International +1 203-518-9708

Please download the presentation material from www.coolcoltd.com (Investors News Presentations and Webcasts) to view it while listening to the conference.

If you are not able to listen at the time of the call, you can access a replay of the event audio on www.coolcoltd.com (Investors News Presentations and Webcasts) (on-demand link is available for one year).

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Regulation EU 596/2014 (MAR) article 19 number 3 and Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241114550536/en/

Contacts:

c/o Cool Company Ltd +44 207 659 1111 ir@coolcoltd.com

Richard Tyrrell Chief Executive Officer

John Boots Chief Financial Officer