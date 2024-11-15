Anzeige
Freitag, 15.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Strategische Partnerschaft für sichere KI- und Quantentechnologie im Gesundheitswesen
WKN: A407FM | ISIN: US3765358789 | Ticker-Symbol: 1G70
Tradegate
15.11.24
18:23 Uhr
24,600 Euro
+0,200
+0,82 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GLADSTONE CAPITAL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GLADSTONE CAPITAL CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
24,60024,80022:47
24,60024,80022:00
15.11.2024 22:26 Uhr
Gladstone Capital Corporation: Gladstone Capital Announces Retirement of Chief Operating Officer Terry Lee Brubaker

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2024 / Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAD) (the "Company") announced that Terry Lee Brubaker will be retiring as Chief Operating Officer of the Company effective December 2, 2024. Mr. Brubaker is also retiring as director and executive officer of Gladstone Management Corporation, the Company's investment adviser, and as a member of the board of managers and an executive officer of Gladstone Administration, LLC, the Company's administrator, also effective December 2, 2024. Following Mr. Brubaker's departure, Michael LiCalsi, the Company's General Counsel and Secretary, who also serves as Gladstone Administration's President, General Counsel and Secretary, will assume certain additional operational responsibilities while Gladstone Management will conduct a national search for a Chief Investment Officer to fill Mr. Brubaker's investment committee responsibilities.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, David Gladstone, stated, "Terry has been an integral part of the Gladstone family since inception. His tenure at Gladstone has been marked by remarkable growth and steadfast dedication. Terry's commitment to our funds and our shareholders will be missed."

About Gladstone Capital Corporation: Gladstone Capital Corporation is a publicly-traded business development company that invests in debt and equity securities, consisting primarily of secured first and second lien term loans to lower middle market businesses in the United States. Information on the business activities of Gladstone Capital and the other publicly-traded Gladstone funds can be found at www.GladstoneCompanies.com.

Investor Relations Inquiries:

Please visit www.gladstonecompanies.com or (703) 287-5893.

SOURCE: Gladstone Capital Corporation



