New to the Street to Showcase Innovators in Electric Vehicles, Water Solutions, Environmental Conservation, and Cybersecurity on Fox Business: Episode 612 Airs Monday, November 18 at 10:30 PM PST

New to The Street, the premier platform for spotlighting industry pioneers, announces Episode 612 featuring exclusive interviews with leaders in electric vehicles, sustainable water solutions, environmental conservation, and secure communications. Airing as sponsored programming on Fox Business on Monday, November 18 at 10:30 PM PST, this episode provides viewers with insights into some of the most exciting advancements in technology, sustainability, and cybersecurity.

Featured guests include:

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ:ZAPP)

CEO Swin Chatsuwan will discuss Zapp's recent regulatory approval in Thailand and the company's plans for expansion across Asia and Europe. Zapp is a leader in high-performance electric two-wheelers, blending powerful performance with eco-friendly urban mobility solutions. Learn more at zappev.com.

OriginClear, Inc. (OTC PINK:OCLN)

CEO Riggs Eckelberry will address the pressing need for sustainable water management solutions. OriginClear is a trailblazer in decentralized water treatment, empowering businesses and communities to independently manage water needs through its Water On Demand program. Learn more at originclear.com.

The Sustainable Green Team: CEO Tony Raynor, alongside environmental advocate Jimmy Houston, will highlight The Sustainable Green Team's commitment to conservation and sustainable resource management. Collaborating with partners, the company leads eco-friendly initiatives benefiting communities and preserving natural resources. Learn more at thesustainablegreenteam.com.

Sekur Private Data, Ltd.: CEO Alain Ghiai joins New to The Street anchor Ana Berry in the "Sekur Hack of the Week" segment, exploring cybersecurity trends and offering practical advice on protecting digital privacy. Sekur provides secure communication and data management solutions, safeguarding users from cyber threats with advanced encryption and privacy features. Learn more at sekur.com.

Special Event with Acurx Pharmaceuticals: AccreditedEvents.com is hosting an exclusive meet-and-greet event with Acurx Pharmaceuticals' CEO, David Luci, on Monday night, November 18, at Hudson Yards, New York City. Join us at 6 PM for an evening with the Acurx team and insights into their innovative work in pharmaceuticals. RSVP and register at AccreditedEvents.com.

About New to The Street: New to The Street is a leading television platform for public companies, private businesses, and innovative brands, offering extensive media reach across Fox Business, Bloomberg, and a 1.8 million-subscriber YouTube channel. With a blend of sponsored and earned media, New to The Street delivers in-depth interviews and multimedia campaigns for maximum exposure.

For exclusive insights and updates on these pioneering companies, tune in to Fox Business on Monday, November 18 at 10:30 PM PST. Episode 612 promises valuable perspectives on sustainability, security, and transformative industry solutions.

PetVivo $PETV SPRYNG is the sponsor of the show. https://youtu.be/E3Je85PKvgc?si=4FAzJEOyttFxevxE

