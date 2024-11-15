Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 15, 2024) - Shara Roy, Partner and Chief Legal Counsel, Ernst & Young LLP, and Honourable Charmaine Williams, Ontario's Associate Minister of Women's Social and Economic Opportunity, joined David Clarke, Head of Government Affairs, TMX Group, to close the market and promote the 50/50 Women on Boards organization.





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AGFax5xtQ1E

50/50 Women on Boards is a nonprofit organization dedicated to increasing the representation of women and women of color on corporate boards through impactful research, educational programs, and advocacy initiatives. Their annual Gender Diversity Index Report provides comprehensive data on the progress and challenges in achieving boardroom gender diversity across U.S. public companies, guiding their evidence-based approach to change. Through workshops, city events, and a global summit, 50/50 Women on Boards connect board-ready women with leadership opportunities and help organizations build diverse, high-performing boards. Learn more about their research and programs at www.5050wob.com

