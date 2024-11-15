Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 15, 2024) - KAPA GOLD INC. (TSXV: KAPA) ("Kapa" or the "Company") announces that it has granted stock options to acquire a total of 200,000 common shares of the Company to consultants at a price of $0.11 per share, subject to vesting requirements. The options were granted pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan and are subject to the terms of the applicable grant agreements and the requirements of the TSX Venture Exchange. The options expire five years from the date of the grant, subject to the optionees continuing to act as consultants of the Company.

About Kapa Gold Inc.

Kapa Gold Inc. is a Canadian exploration company focused on advancing its portfolio of high-potential gold projects in North America. The Company's flagship project, the Blackhawk Gold Property, aims to deliver significant shareholder value through strategic exploration and development initiatives. Kapa Gold is dedicated to responsible mining, sustainable growth, and contributing positively to the communities in which it operates.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

KAPA GOLD INC.

"David K. Paxton"

CEO and Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements made, and information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. These statements and information are based on facts currently available to the Company and there is no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Forward-looking statements and information may be identified by such terms as "anticipates", "believes", "targets", "estimates", "plans", "expects", "may", "will", "could" or "would". Forward-looking statements and information contained herein are based on certain factors and assumptions. While the Company considers its assumptions to be reasonable as of the date hereof, forward-looking statements and information are not guaranteeing of future performance and readers should not place undue importance on such statements as actual events and results may differ materially from those described herein. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements or information except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

