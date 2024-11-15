Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 15, 2024) - Tenet Fintech Group Inc. (CSE: PKK) (OTCQB: PKKFF) ("Tenet" or the "Company"), an innovative analytics service provider, owner and operator of the Cubeler® Business Hub, today announced that it has closed a non-brokered private placement financing by selling 8,650,000 units to "accredited investors" within the meaning of NI 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions and under the applicable securities laws, with each unit priced at $0.10 for gross proceeds of $865,000 (the "Financing"). The Financing is a follow up to the private placement closed by the Company on September 4, 2024, and forms part of a series of capital raises by Tenet to fund the commercialization of its upcoming ie-Pulse product, to help meet certain anticipated strategic partnership obligations and for general working capital purposes.

Each unit (a "Unit") of the Financing is comprised of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.20 for a period of 36 months from the date of issuance thereof (the "Expiry Date"). After a period of 12 months from the date of their issuance, if at any time the price of the Common Shares closes at or above $0.30 for 10 consecutive trading days, the Expiry Date of the Warrants will be reduced to thirty 30 days (the "Accelerated Expiry Date"). Any Warrants remaining unexercised after the Accelerated Expiry Date will be cancelled.

Certain qualified individuals and registered investment dealers ("Finders"), who assisted the Company with respect to the Financing, received from the Company, in compliance with securities laws, a cash finder's fee equal to 8% of the gross proceeds raised and a number of finder's warrants ("Finder's Warrants") equal to 8% of the number of Units placed. Each Finder's Warrant entitles the holder thereof to subscribe for one Common Share at a price of $0.20 during the 36 months following its issuance, subject to the Accelerated Expiry Date conditions.

The securities issued in connection with the Financing are subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the closing date of the Financing.

About Tenet Fintech Group Inc.:

Tenet Fintech Group Inc. is the parent company of a group of innovative financial technology (Fintech) and artificial intelligence (AI) companies. All references to Tenet in this news release, unless explicitly specified, include Tenet and all its subsidiaries. Tenet's subsidiaries offer various analytics and AI-based products and services to businesses, capital markets professionals, government agencies and financial institutions either through or leveraging data gathered by the Cubeler® Business Hub, a global ecosystem where analytics and AI are used to create opportunities and facilitate B2B transactions among its members. Please visit our website at: https://www.tenetfintech.com/.

Follow Tenet Fintech Group Inc. on social media:

X: @Tenet_Fintech

Facebook: @Tenet

LinkedIn: Tenet

YouTube: Tenet Fintech

THIS NEWS RELEASE DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL OR A SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO BUY NOR SHALL THERE BE ANY SALE OF ANY OF THE SECURITIES IN ANY JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH OFFER, SOLICITATION OR SALE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL, INCLUDING ANY JURISDICTION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA. THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN HAVE NOT BEEN AND WILL NOT BE REGISTERED UNDER THE UNITED STATES SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED (THE "1933 ACT") OR ANY STATE SECURITIES LAWS AND MAY NOT BE OFFERED OR SOLD WITHIN THE UNITED STATES OR TO, OR FOR ACCOUNT OR BENEFIT OF, U.S. PERSONS (AS DEFINED IN REGULATION S UNDER THE 1933 ACT) UNLESS REGISTERED UNDER THE 1933 ACT AND APPLICABLE STATE SECURITIES LAWS, OR AN EXEMPTION FROM SUCH REGISTRATION REQUIREMENTS IS AVAILABLE.

Forward-looking information

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of Tenet to be materially different from the outlook or any future results, performance or achievements implied by such statements. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Important risk factors that could affect the forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, holding company with significant operations in China; general economic and business conditions, including factors impacting the Company's business in China such as pandemics and COVID-19; legislative and/or regulatory developments; Global Financial conditions, repatriation of profits or transfer of funds from China to Canada, operations in foreign jurisdictions and possible exposure to corruption, bribery or civil unrest; actions by regulators; uncertainties of investigations, proceedings or other types of claims and litigation; timing and completion of capital programs; liquidity and capital resources, negative operating cash flow and additional funding, dilution from further financing; financial performance and timing of capital; and other risks detailed from time to time in reports filed by Tenet with securities regulators in Canada. Reference should also be made to Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) in Tenet's annual and interim reports, Annual Information Form, filed with Canadian securities regulators and available via the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR+) under Tenet's profile at www.sedarplus.ca, for a description of major risk factors relating to Tenet. Although Tenet has attempted to identify certain factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended.

Forward-looking statements reflect information as of the date on which they are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect future events, changes in circumstances, or changes in beliefs, unless required by applicable securities laws. In the event the Company does update any forward-looking statement, no inference should be made that the Company will make additional updates with respect to that statement, related matters, or any other forward-looking statement.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

***** NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES *****

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/230241

SOURCE: Tenet Fintech Group Inc.