Istanbul, Turkey--(Newsfile Corp. - November 15, 2024) - Dünyagöz Hospital Group, a leading provider of advanced ophthalmic care, is expanding its global footprint by opening new eye care facilities in key international locations. This strategic expansion aims to provide high-quality eye care services to even more patients worldwide, reinforcing the group's position as a global leader in eye health.





Dünyagöz Hospital Group

Founded in 1996 in Istanbul, Dünyagöz Hospital Group has been at the forefront of innovative eye care, treating patients from 167 countries. With this latest expansion, the hospital group plans to increase its presence in health tourism and enhance access to its world-class treatments, including cataract surgeries, retinal procedures, and laser vision correction.

New Locations to Strengthen International Presence

Initially founded in Istanbul, Dünyagöz has rapidly expanded its international presence, with clinics in Germany, the Netherlands, Azerbaijan, and other key locations. With the opening of new facilities, Dünyagöz aims to bring its expertise to even more patients seeking high-quality eye care.

International and local patients seek out the hospital group not only for its reputation but also for its FDA-approved technology and high treatment success rates.

"Our goal from the start has been to offer the best in eye care, but we knew that to make a real impact, we had to think globally," says Vahit Kapicioglu, Vice Chairman of the Board at Dünyagöz Hospitals Group. "We've expanded internationally by staying true to our values of innovation and patient-centered care."

Technology and Expertise at the Core

Dünyagöz's expansion shows the group's ongoing commitment to providing exceptional eye care. The group offers more than 500 treatment methods across 29 sub-specialties, supported by a team of over 350 specialist eye doctors and professors. Dünyagöz performs approximately 1,000 surgeries per day across its 31 clinics.

Dünyagöz Hospitals Group, Etiler, Istanbul Branch

The expansion also reflects the group's focus on utilizing the latest medical technologies. Dünyagöz was one of the first hospitals in Turkey to adopt femtosecond laser surgery and multifocal intraocular lenses.

About Dünyagöz Hospital Group

Founded in 1996, Dünyagöz Hospital Group is a Turkish-based eye care hospital. With over 31 locations worldwide, the group offers a wide range of ophthalmic treatments and services, cutting-edge technology, and specialized care to local and international patients.

