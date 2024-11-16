Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 16.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Strategische Partnerschaft für sichere KI- und Quantentechnologie im Gesundheitswesen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
16.11.2024 00:50 Uhr
143 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Autism Community Ventures PBC: Dr. Maureen Dunne to Speak at Harper's Bazaar 2024 at Work Summit

Finanznachrichten News

Celebrated Cognitive Scientist, Neurodiversity Expert and Bestselling Author will Discuss Strategies for the Future of Work

LONDON, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2024 / Autism Community Ventures ("ACV"), a public benefit corporation with a global network of partner organizations for the Neurodiversity + Opportunity Drives Innovation initiative, is pleased to announce that its founder Dr. Maureen Dunne will be a featured speaker at the upcoming "Bazaar At Work Summit," an annual event dedicated to inspiring and empowering women of the future.

The theme of the 2024 Summit is "Reach for the Stars: New Heights and New Horizons," organized by Harper's Bazaar in partnership with Samsung Galaxy Ring. The Summit will celebrate trailblazing women from around the globe.

Actress and businesswoman Elizabeth Hurley will kick off the day just prior to featuring Dr. Dunne. Dr. Dunne will speak about the importance of what she calls "Neurodiversity 2.0," along with strategies to build an inclusive world that will increasingly come to depend on all kinds of minds to solve our greatest challenges.

Dr. Nicola Fox, the second woman to be named Head of Science at NASA, will take the stage for a keynote. Other notable speakers who will join Dr. Dunne include the leading architect Linda Morey Burrows, Annika Bizon, Head of Ireland Samsung UK, and entrepreneur Dee Poku, among many other pioneering women.

Dr. Dunne, a cognitive scientist who earned her doctorate from Oxford University as a Rhodes Scholar, has been featured in a multitude of prestigious publications and media channels, including Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard, Harper's Bazaar, MIT Sloan Management Review, Fast Company, Inside Higher Ed, Forbes, Bloomberg, and Big Think. She is the author of the bestselling book, The Neurodiversity Edge, and recently was honored by the Golden Apple Foundation with the 2024 Impact Award.

You can register for the Summit here: Harper's Bazaar At Work Summit 2024 Tickets, Tue 3 Dec 2024 at 09:30 | Eventbrite

Contact Information

Rebecca Proulx
Fortier Public Relations
rebecca@fortierpr.com

SOURCE: Autism Community Ventures

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.