Autism Community Ventures PBC: Dr. Maureen Dunne to Speak at Harper's Bazaar 2024 at Work Summit

Celebrated Cognitive Scientist, Neurodiversity Expert and Bestselling Author will Discuss Strategies for the Future of Work

LONDON, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2024 / Autism Community Ventures ("ACV"), a public benefit corporation with a global network of partner organizations for the Neurodiversity + Opportunity Drives Innovation initiative, is pleased to announce that its founder Dr. Maureen Dunne will be a featured speaker at the upcoming "Bazaar At Work Summit," an annual event dedicated to inspiring and empowering women of the future.

The theme of the 2024 Summit is "Reach for the Stars: New Heights and New Horizons," organized by Harper's Bazaar in partnership with Samsung Galaxy Ring. The Summit will celebrate trailblazing women from around the globe.

Actress and businesswoman Elizabeth Hurley will kick off the day just prior to featuring Dr. Dunne. Dr. Dunne will speak about the importance of what she calls "Neurodiversity 2.0," along with strategies to build an inclusive world that will increasingly come to depend on all kinds of minds to solve our greatest challenges.

Dr. Nicola Fox, the second woman to be named Head of Science at NASA, will take the stage for a keynote. Other notable speakers who will join Dr. Dunne include the leading architect Linda Morey Burrows, Annika Bizon, Head of Ireland Samsung UK, and entrepreneur Dee Poku, among many other pioneering women.

Dr. Dunne, a cognitive scientist who earned her doctorate from Oxford University as a Rhodes Scholar, has been featured in a multitude of prestigious publications and media channels, including Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard, Harper's Bazaar, MIT Sloan Management Review, Fast Company, Inside Higher Ed, Forbes, Bloomberg, and Big Think. She is the author of the bestselling book, The Neurodiversity Edge, and recently was honored by the Golden Apple Foundation with the 2024 Impact Award.

You can register for the Summit here: Harper's Bazaar At Work Summit 2024 Tickets, Tue 3 Dec 2024 at 09:30 | Eventbrite

