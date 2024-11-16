Anzeige
Samstag, 16.11.2024
Strategische Partnerschaft für sichere KI- und Quantentechnologie im Gesundheitswesen
PR Newswire
16.11.2024 03:36 Uhr
G20 Think Hub: Together for Tomorrow - Global Perspectives for a Just and Sustainable Future

BEIJING, Nov. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the world confronts intertwined challenges of economic inequality, environmental sustainability, and social justice, global collaboration is essential. To address these issues, the recent CGTN special program, G20 Think Hub: Together for Tomorrow, brought together thought leaders from diverse fields to explore strategies aligned with the G20 Summit's theme, "Building a Just World and a Sustainable Planet." The program featured three key segments: a roundtable discussion on global justice and economic cooperation, a TED-style segment on sustainable development, and a tea room chat focusing on cultural exchange.

The poster showcases the 23 guests from the CGTN special program, G20 Think Hub: Together for Tomorrow, where thought leaders from diverse fields discussed strategies aligned with the G20 Summit's theme, Building a Just World and a Sustainable Planet.

The roundtable discussion focused on achieving global justice through equitable economic recovery and international cooperation. On the topic of economic interdependence, American investor Jim Rogers emphasized the importance of U.S.-China collaboration to address shared economic challenges. Turkish PhD candidate Jessica Durdu highlighted Chinese President Xi Jinping's global initiatives on development, security, and civilization, noting that justice and sustainability are interconnected goals for future generations. Former South Korean Ambassador to the UN Kim Sook reflected on the increasing influence of Global South nations and the pressing need for actionable tools to implement policies.

UK editor David Ferguson stressed the value of inclusive dialogue within platforms like the G20. Brazilian tech entrepreneur André Quemé highlighted how Brazil's stewardship of the Amazon supports both climate action and global economic stability. African youth representative Joseph Olivier Mendo'o called for African-led solutions and a stronger voice for Africa in global decision-making.

In the TED-style segment, speakers presented innovative strategies for sustainability. On the topic of environmental resilience, Mexican university director Adalberto Noyola discussed the need for sustainable water infrastructure, while Italian environmental professor Francesco Faiola highlighted nature-based solutions to enhance biodiversity. African youth advocate Joseph Olivier Mendo'o emphasized the pivotal role of young people in driving sustainable development and social change across Africa. Canadian PhD candidate Andrew Justin Olsvik promoted digital media to raise awareness of wildlife conservation, and Elisa Hörhager, German industrial policy expert, discussed cross-sector collaboration for a green transition.

The program concluded with reflections on cultural exchange. On the topic of fostering mutual understanding, Australian cultural and policy expert David Morris underscored the importance of community-driven initiatives to build respect and cooperation. During the tea room chat, attendees shared stories and perspectives, showcasing how cultural values shape global collaboration.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2559162/WechatIMG534.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/g20-think-hub-together-for-tomorrow---global-perspectives-for-a-just-and-sustainable-future-302307582.html

