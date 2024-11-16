Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - November 15, 2024) - The Arkenstone is thrilled to announce the release of Ikons of the Mineral World: Nature's Finest Art, an extraordinary visual journey into the captivating realm of collectible minerals and crystals. Authored by leading experts Wayne A. Thompson, Walter E. Donovan, Robert M. Lavinsky, Wendell E. Wilson, and Sandor P. Fuss, this breathtaking book presents minerals as the ultimate expression of nature's artistry, bridging the worlds of science and beauty.





Cover of Ikons of the Mineral World: Nature's Finest Art

This impressive book showcases the beauty of nature's finest art - minerals. The best of them have the same attributes (and values) as the finest paintings and sculptures. Newcomers to the mineral world and seasoned collectors will find this book fascinating. Images of spectacular minerals leap off the page with their vibrant colors and formations. Included are details about each specimen, historical or anecdotal. See what experts in the field consider a world-class specimen. The authors are passionate, lifelong collectors who have traveled the earth-sharing here their love of the beauty of these natural pieces of art, resources of civilization and culture that are also treasures in and of themselves.

Ikons of the Mineral World showcases over 220 exceptional mineral specimens sourced from prestigious museums and exclusive private collections. These vibrant, intricately structured specimens rival the aesthetic value of the world's finest sculptures, illustrating the profound elegance of nature's creations.

This hardcover edition, with its luxurious paper and state-of-the-art printing, is more than a visual masterpiece. It offers both newcomers and seasoned collectors a wealth of insights, including historical and anecdotal details selected by authors whose combined 200 years of collecting expertise elevate this book as a valuable resource and inspiration.

Discover the magnificent beauty of the planet in Ikons of the Mineral World.

Ikons is currently available for pre-order on Amazon for release on December 15, 2024: https://www.amazon.com/Ikons-Mineral-World-Natures-Finest/dp/B0DJV52CQY/





Excerpts from Ikons of the Mineral World, Pages 82 - 83

Excerpts from Ikons of the Mineral World, Pages 22 - 23

Excerpts from Ikons of the Mineral World, Pages 44 - 45

