Seattle, Washington--(Newsfile Corp. - November 16, 2024) - SQ Attorneys, a Seattle-based criminal defense law firm, announces the expansion of its legal services to better support Seattle residents facing criminal charges. The firm has added more criminal attorneys and defense lawyers to its team, broadening its practice areas and increasing its capacity to provide comprehensive legal representation across a wider range of criminal cases.

With this expansion, SQ Attorneys aims to address the growing legal needs of the Seattle community by offering enhanced support in areas such as DUI defense, theft, assault, and other criminal matters. The addition of experienced criminal lawyers allows for more personalized attention and specialized expertise for each client's unique situation.

"Our goal is to ensure that individuals facing criminal charges in Seattle have access to dedicated and knowledgeable criminal attorneys," said Arman Sadri, Partner at SQ Attorneys. "By expanding our services, our defense lawyers are better equipped to guide our clients through the complexities of the legal system and help them understand their rights and options."

The expansion includes the addition of defense lawyers with diverse backgrounds in criminal law, contributing to a collaborative and comprehensive approach to each case. This growth enables SQ Attorneys to handle a higher volume of cases while maintaining the quality of representation that clients expect.

SQ Attorneys emphasizes the importance of individualized attention in criminal defense. The expanded team of criminal attorneys and defense lawyers will work closely with clients to review case details, develop defense strategies, and navigate the legal process. The firm remains committed to transparency and clear communication throughout each stage of the case.

By increasing its resources and expertise, SQ Attorneys aims to reinforce its commitment to serving the Seattle community's legal needs. The firm's expansion reflects its dedication to upholding the procedural and legal rights of individuals involved in criminal cases and ensuring they receive fair treatment under the law.

About SQ Attorneys

SQ Attorneys is a criminal defense law firm based in Seattle, Washington. Specializing in DUI, assault, theft, and other criminal matters, the firm provides legal representation to individuals facing criminal charges. With an expanded team of experienced criminal attorneys and criminal lawyers, SQ Attorneys is dedicated to informing and preparing clients for each step in their legal process.

