NEWTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Toro CombineCo., Inc. (the "Company") is today updating previously disclosed information on proforma revenue and Adjusted EBITDA for 2024.

The Company now expects that proforma revenue for 2024 will range from $490 million to $500 million compared to previous guidance of $500 million. Additionally, the Company notes that in finalizing its registration statement on Form S-4, the presentation of historical proforma Adjusted EBITDA was removed and, consistent therewith, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin guidance for 2024 has been retracted.

The Company expects to report full year 2024 results in March 2025, at which point it may or may not include Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin guidance.

Contacts

Investor Inquiries

Daniel Noreck

Chief Financial Officer

TechTarget, Inc.

617-431-9449

dnoreck@techtarget.com