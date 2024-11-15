Lakeside Holding Limited: Lakeside Holding Provides First Quarter Of Fiscal Year 2025 Results

ITASCA, Ill., Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lakeside Holding Limited ("Lakeside" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: LSH), a U.S.-based integrated cross-border supply chain solution provider with a strategic focus on the Asian market operating under the brand American Bear Logistics ("ABL"), today announced financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2025, ended September 30, 2024.

Q1 2025 Financial Results:

Total revenues decreased by $66,922, or 1.6%, from $4,148,476 for the three months ended September 30, 2023, to $4,081,554 for the three months ended September 30, 2024. The decrease was primarily driven by a decrease in revenues from our cross-border airfreight solutions, partially offset by an increase in revenues from our cross-border ocean freight solutions. Revenue from our cross-border airfreight solutions segment decreased by $0.2 million or 8.2%, from $2.4 million in the three months ended September 30, 2023, to $2.2 million in the three months ended September 30, 2024. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in the volume of cross-border air freight processed, from approximately 7,816 tons for the three months ended September 30, 2023, to approximately 7,273 tons for the three months ended September 30, 2024. Revenue from our cross-border ocean freight solutions segment increased by $0.1 million, or 7.8%, from $1.7 million in the three months ended September 30, 2023, to $1.8 million in the three months ended September 30, 2024. This growth was primarily due to an increase in the volume of cross-border ocean freights processed and forwarded, rising from 1,290 TEU in the three months ended September 30, 2023, to 1,430 TEU in the three months ended September 30, 2024.



Revenues from Asia -based customers increased by $1.1 million, or 65.8%, from $1.7 million in the three months ended September 30, 2023, to $2.8 million in the three months ended September 30, 2024. The increase in revenues from Asia -based customers was driven by a surge in volume from these customers, particularly those serving large e-commerce platforms. This growth reflects the rising demand for our services, a direct result of the overall expansion of the U.S. e-commerce market. Revenues from U.S.-based customers decreased by $1.2 million, or 48.2%, from $2.5 million in the three months ended September 30, 2023, to $1.3 million in the same period in 2024.

Cost of revenues increased by $0.1 million, or 1.7%, from $3.5 million in the three months ended September 30, 2023, to $3.6 million in the three months ended September 30, 2024.

Gross profit decreased by $0.1 million, or 19.3%, from $0.6 million in the three months ended September 30, 2023, to $0.5 million in the three months ended September 30, 2024. Our gross margin was 12.8% for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to 15.6% for the three months ended September 30, 2023. The decline in gross margin was primarily attributable to reduced revenue from the airfreight solutions segment and 2) an increase in our cost of revenue in warehouse services, customs declaration, and terminal charges.

General and administrative expenses increased by $1.0 million, or 114.7%, from $0.9 million in the three months ended September 30, 2023, to $1.8 million in the three months ended September 30, 2024. These expenses represented 45.0% and 20.6% of our total revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. The increase was primarily attributed to higher salary and employee benefit expenses, professional fees, office and travel expenses, insurance, and entertainment expenses. The increase was primarily attributed to the following: Salaries and employee benefits expenses increased by $0.3 million, or 116.9%, from $0.5 million in the three months ended September 30, 2023, to $0.8 million in the three months ended September 30, 2024. Our salaries and employee benefits expenses represented 50.3% and 66.8% of our total general and administrative expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2024, and 2023, respectively. The increase was mainly due to recruiting additional sales, customer services, and back-office support personnel to support our business growth. Professional fees increased by $0.3 million, or 1,839.6%, from $17,535 in the three months ended September 30, 2023, to $340,114 in the three months ended September 30, 2024. Our professional fee represented 18.5% and 2.0% of our total general and administrative expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. The increase was primarily due to audit fees, legal fees, consulting expenses, investor-related expenses, and financial reporting service fees for the three months ended September 30, 2024. In the three months ended September 30, 2023, most expenses directly related to the offering were not included in professional fees, as they were accounted for as deferred initial public offering assets.

Net loss was $1.3 million and $0.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

Management Commentary

Henry Liu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Lakeside, commented, "Our first quarter results for fiscal year 2025 reflect both ongoing growth opportunities and some temporary challenges in our cross-border airfreight segment. Although total revenue declined slightly by 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year, we achieved solid gains in cross-border ocean freight, with segment revenues increasing by 7.8% due to stronger demand from Asia -based customers. This demand surge, particularly among large e-commerce clients, affirms our strategy to focus on expanding high-growth markets and highlights the success of our operational partnerships in the region."

"As we look ahead, we anticipate a rebound in revenue for the next quarter, driven by increased air freight demand for the upcoming holiday season as online purchases ramp up. We have expanded our production capacity to accommodate higher volumes and are prepared to meet rising customer demand efficiently. Additionally, the continued decrease in ocean freight charges is fueling import and export activities, while the broader shift toward e-commerce underscores the need for timely and competitively priced deliveries. We are confident in our ability to deliver on these needs, backed by our investments in advanced logistics technology and strategic facility expansions, including our new Dallas-Fort Worth site. We believe these efforts position us well for the quarters ahead as we strive to enhance value for our shareholders and customers, " said Mr. Liu.

Q1 2025 Operational Highlights

In July, we closed our upsized initial public offering of 1,500,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $4.50 per share to the public for a total of $6,750,000 of gross proceeds to the Company before deducting underwriting discounts and offering expenses.

In July, we entered into a one-year renewable agreement with a leading Asia -based e-commerce platform to provide logistics services, including freight, customs, and parcel handling. The partnership uses advanced API integration to offer real-time supply chain visibility for sellers, enhancing the customer experience.

In August, we announced a partnership to provide customs brokerage services for a major social media and e-commerce platform, offering real-time logistics data through API integration. This deal streamlines customs clearance and enhances inventory and delivery visibility for platform sellers.

In September, we announced the launch of a Pick & Pack Fulfillment service for a major Chinese logistics company, offering inventory management and order processing across U.S. hubs. The service improves lead times and optimizes fulfillment efficiency.

In September, we announced the expansion of our Dallas-Fort Worth operations, more than doubling its space to 46,657 sq. ft. and increasing staff to meet growing demand. The new facility is equipped with advanced technology to improve logistics efficiency and support business growth.

About Lakeside Holding Limited

Lakeside Holding Limited, based in Itasca, IL, is a U.S.-based integrated cross-border supply chain solution provider with a strategic focus on the Asian market, including China and South Korea. Operating under the brand American Bear Logistics, we primarily provide customized cross-border ocean freight solutions and airfreight solutions in the U.S. that specifically cater to our customers' requirements and needs in transporting goods into the U.S. We are an Asian American-owned business rooted in the U.S. with in-depth understanding of both the U.S. and Asian international trading and logistics service markets. Our customers are typically Asia- and U.S.-based logistics service companies serving large e-commerce platforms, social commerce platforms, and manufacturers to sell and transport consumer and industrial goods made in Asia into the U.S. For more information, please visit https://lakeside-holding.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect our current expectations and views of future events. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including those listed under "Risk Factors," may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. You can identify some of these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "is/are likely to," "potential," "continue" or other similar expressions. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. These forward-looking statements involve various risks and uncertainties. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. We qualify all of our forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.

Investor Relations Contact:

Matthew Abenante, IRC

President

Strategic Investor Relations, LLC

Tel: 347-947-2093

Email: [email protected]

*** tables follow ***

LAKESIDE HOLDING LIMITED

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED)





















As of

As of





September 30,

June 30,





2024

2024





(unaudited)

(audited)

ASSETS













CURRENT ASSETS













Cash and cash equivalent

$ 2,739,275

$ 123,550

Accounts receivable - third parties, net



1,786,451



2,082,152

Accounts receivable - related party, net



505,361



763,285

Prepayment and other receivable



113,198



-

Contract assets



41,301



129,506

Due from related parties



645,318



441,279

Total current assets



5,830,904



3,539,772

















NON-CURRENT ASSETS













Investment in other entity



15,741



15,741

Property and equipment at cost, net of accumulated depreciation



314,496



344,883

Right of use operating lease assets



4,320,579



3,471,172

Right of use financing lease assets



29,881



37,476

Deferred tax asset



-



89,581

Deferred offering costs



-



1,492,798

Deposit and repayment



298,217



202,336

Total non-current assets



4,978,914



5,653,987

TOTAL ASSETS

$ 10,809,818

$ 9,193,759

















LIABILITIES AND EQUITY













CURRENT LIABILITIES













Accounts payables - third parties

$ 758,963

$ 1,161,858

Accounts payables - related parties



70,872



227,722

Accrued liabilities and other payables



869,109



1,335,804

Current portion of obligations under operating leases



1,891,877



1,186,809

Current portion of obligations under financing leases



34,214



37,619

Loans payable, current



484,725



746,962

Dividend payable



98,850



98,850

Tax payable



79,825



79,825

Due to shareholders



138,107



1,018,281

Total current liabilities



4,426,542



5,893,730

















NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES













Loans payable, non-current



105,166



136,375

Obligations under operating leases, non-current



2,646,597



2,506,402

Obligations under financing leases, non-current



13,233



17,460

Total non-current liabilities



2,764,996



2,660,237

TOTAL LIABILITIES

$ 7,191,538

$ 8,553,967

Commitments and Contingencies





























EQUITY













Common stocks, $0.0001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized,

7,500,000 and 6,000,000 issued and outstanding as of

September 30, 2024 and June 30, 2024, respectively*



750



600

Subscription receivable



-



(600)

Additional paid-in capital



4,942,791



642,639

Accumulated other comprehensive income



15,965



2,972

Deficits



(1,341,226)



(5,819)

Total equity



3,618,280



639,792

















TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

$ 10,809,818

$ 9,193,759



LAKESIDE HOLDING LIMITED

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME (LOSS) AND

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

(UNAUDITED)









For the Three Months Ended

September 30,





2024



2023

Revenue from third party

$ 3,599,787



$ 4,054,287

Revenue from related parties



481,767





94,189

Total revenue



4,081,554





4,148,476



















Cost of revenue from third party



2,994,285





2,905,597

Cost of revenue from related parties



564,730





595,336

Total cost of revenue



3,559,015





3,500,933

Gross profit



522,539





647,543



















Operating expenses:















General and administrative expenses



1,837,206





855,778

Loss from deconsolidation of a subsidiary



-





73,151

Provision of allowance for expected credit loss



12,837





52,122

Total operating expenses



1,850,043





981,051



















Loss from operations



(1,327,504)





(333,508)



















Other income (expense):















Other income, net



109,788





46,949

Interest expense



(28,110)





(22,785)

Total other income, net



81,678





24,164



















Loss before income taxes



(1,245,826)





(309,344)



















Income taxes expense (recovery)



89,581





(2,059)



















Net loss and comprehensive loss



(1,335,407)





(307,285)

Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest



-





(3,025)

Net loss attributable to common stockholders



(1,335,407)





(304,260)



















Other comprehensive loss















Foreign currency translation gain



12,993





3,122

Comprehensive loss



(1,322,414)





(304,163)

Less: comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interest



-





(3,119)

Comprehensive loss attributable to the common shareholders

$ (1,322,414)



$ (301,044)



















Loss per share - basic and diluted

$ (0.18)



$ (0.05)

Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted*



7,500,000





6,000,000



LAKESIDE HOLDING LIMITED

CONDENSSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(UNAUDITED)























For the Three Months Ended





September 30,





2024



2023

Cash flows from operating activities:















Net loss

$ (1,335,407)



$ (307,285)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating

activities:















Depreciation - G&A



17,995





17,995

Depreciation - cost of revenue



18,164





18,165

Amortization of operating lease assets



466,723





219,571

Depreciation of right-of-use finance assets



7,595





7,332

Provision of allowance for expected credit loss



12,837





52,122

Deferred tax expense (benefit)



89,581





(2,059)

Loss from derecognition of shares in subsidiary



-





73,151

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:















Accounts receivable - third parties



282,864





(138,491)

Accounts receivable - related parties



257,924





(65,995)

Contract assets



88,205





26,213

Due from related parties



(77,812)





49,182

Prepayment, other deposit



(176,572)





2,623

Accounts payables - third parties



(402,895)





133,904

Accounts payables - related parties



(156,850)





141,213

Accrued expense and other payables



(24,876)





37,739

Operating lease liabilities



(470,260)





(225,023)

Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities



(1,402,784)





40,357



















Cash flows from investing activities:















Payment made for investment in other entity



-





(29,906)

Net cash outflow from deconsolidation of a subsidiary (Appendix A)



-





(48,893)

Prepayment for system installation



(32,507)





-

Acquisition of property and equipment



(5,772)





-

Net cash used in investing activities



(38,279)





(78,799)



















Cash flows from financing activities:















Proceeds from loans



-





225,000

Repayment of loans



(265,456)





(122,137)

Repayment of equipment and vehicle loans



(27,990)





(29,678)

Principal payment of finance lease liabilities



(7,632)





(6,425)

Proceeds from initial public offering, net of share issuance costs



5,351,281





-

Advanced to related parties



(126,227)





-

Repayment to shareholders



(879,574)





-

Net cash provided by financing activities



4,044,402





66,760



















Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents



12,386





3,216

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalent



2,615,725





31,534

Cash and cash equivalent, beginning of the period



123,550





174,018

Cash and cash equivalent, end of the period

$ 2,739,275



$ 205,552



















SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW

INFORMATION:















Cash paid for income tax

$ -



$ -

Cash paid for interest

$ 6,274



$ 6,462



















SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULE OF NON-CASH IN FINANCING

ACTIVITIES















Deferred offering costs within due to shareholders

$ -



$ 230,000



















NON-CASH ACTIVITIES















Right of use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease

obligations

$ 1,244,140



$ -

Right of use assets obtained in exchange for finance lease obligation

$ -



$ -



















APPENDIX A - Net cash outflow from deconsolidation of a

subsidiary















Working capital, net









$ 29,812

Investment in other entity recognized











(15,741)

Elimination of NCl at deconsolidation of a subsidiary











10,187

Loss from deconsolidation of a subsidiary











(73,151)

Cash









$ (48,893)



SOURCE Lakeside Holding Limited