Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 16.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Kolumbiens nächster Kupferriese? Warum Investoren dieses 14.000-Meter-Bohrprogramm beobachten!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3C5HV | ISIN: CA75189P1099 | Ticker-Symbol: 3C2
Stuttgart
15.11.24
21:41 Uhr
0,028 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RANCHERO GOLD CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RANCHERO GOLD CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0160,05311:42
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.11.2024 18:36 Uhr
26 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ranchero Gold Corp.: Ranchero Announces Debt Settlement Transaction

Finanznachrichten News

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ranchero Gold Corp. ("Ranchero" or the "Company") (TSX.V:RNCH) is pleased to announce that has entered into a debt settlement agreement with William Pincus (the "Creditor"), a former Chief Executive Officer of the Company, in respect of the total amount of US$55,000 and Cdn$98,200 (collectively, the "Debt") owed to the Creditor for services provided to the Company and its subsidiary, to be settled as follows:

(a)US$55,000 to be paid by the Company to the Creditor in cash by December 31, 2024;
(b)Cdn$68,200 to be settled in 1,136,666 common shares of the Company (the "Shares") to be issued to the Creditor by March 10, 2025, at a deemed issue price of Cdn$0.06 per Share; and
(c)Cdn$30,000 to be settled in 330,769 Shares to be issued to the Creditor by March 10, 2025, at a deemed issue price of Cdn$0.090697 per Share.

The settlement of Cdn$98,200 of the Debt in Shares as specified above is subject to disinterested shareholder approval and TSX Venture Exchange approval. The Shares will be subject to a hold period expiring on the date that is four months and one day after the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities laws.

About Ranchero Gold

Ranchero is an exploration and development company currently focused on the Pinchi Lake Nickel Project (the "Pinchi Project"). Ranchero can earn a 100% interest in the Pinchi Project, consisting of six mineral claims totaling 3,917 hectares, situated approximately 15 to 30 km northwest of Fort St. James and 120 km northwest of Prince George in central British Columbia.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company:

Jesus Noriega
Interim Chief Executive Officer and Director

For further information, please contact:

Jesus Noriega
Interim Chief Executive Officer and Director
52 1 (662) 437 8520
info@rancherogold.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" "plans", "estimates" or "intends" or stating that certain actions, events or results " may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved), or that are not statements of historical fact, may be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements contained in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the terms and completion of the settlement of the Debt.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to materially differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: risks related to regulatory approval and shareholder approval, and risks related to financial markets and mining companies generally. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statement will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
5 heiße Wetten für den Jahresendspurt!
Nach dem unerwartet schnellen Ende der US-Wahlen mit dem Sieg des republikanischen Kandidaten Donald Trump fackelten die Aktien- und Krypto- Märkte ein wahres Kursfeuerwerk ab und bliesen zur Jahresendrallye.

Im aktuellen kostenlosen Report beleuchten wir 5 aussichtsreiche Unternehmen, die das Fundament besitzen, in den nächsten Monaten den breiten Markt zu schlagen.

Seien Sie dabei!

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren brandneuen neuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Aktien aufgrund ihrer Bewertung sowie charttechnischen Situation das Potenzial zu einer Outperformance besitzen.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.