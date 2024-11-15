Nobel Resources Corp.: Nobel Announces Results of AGM

TORONTO, Nov. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nobel Resources Corp. (TSX-V: NBLC; OTCQB: NBTRF) (the "Company" or "Nobel") is pleased to report that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated October 4, 2024 (the "Circular") for the annual and special meeting of shareholders of Nobel held on November 15, 2024 (the "Meeting") were elected as directors of the Company. Shareholders at the Meeting also approved the appointment of the Company's auditors, the Company's stock option plan and the Company's restricted share unit and deferred unit plan. Details of these plans are included in the Circular which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Nobel management would like to thank shareholders for their participation and continuing support.

About Nobel

Nobel Resources is a Canadian resource company focused on identifying and developing prospective mineral projects. The Company has a team with a strong background of exploration success.

