China Green Agriculture, Inc. (CGA) Changes Name to Enlightify Inc.

XI'AN, CHINA, Nov. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE: CGA) has changed its name to Enlightify Inc., effective November 25, 2024. Its ticker symbol will change to ENFY effective November 25, 2024, and it is expected to begin trading under that symbol on November 26, 2024. The Company mainly produces and distributes humic acid-based compound fertilizers, other varieties of compound fertilizers and agricultural products through its subsidiaries in China.

About China Green Agriculture, Inc.

The Company produces and distributes humic acid-based compound fertilizers, other varieties of compound fertilizers and agricultural products through its wholly owned subsidiaries, i.e.: Shaanxi TechTeam Jinong Humic Acid Product Co., Ltd. ("Jinong"), Beijing Gufeng Chemical Products Co., Ltd ("Gufeng") and variable interest entities. In 2023, the Company started to purchase digital asset mining machines and established Antaeus Tech Inc. ("Antaeus") in the State of Delaware and mined digital assets bitcoins in the State of Texas. For more information, visit the Company's website at: http://www.cgagri.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 concerning the Company's business, products and financial results. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements depending on a number of risk factors including, but not limited to, the following: general economic, business and environment conditions; development, shipment, market acceptance, additional competition from existing and new competitors; interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations; the impact of the recent global outbreak of novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19); technological advances, new products attained by competitors; challenges inherent in new product development; the company's ability to accurately predict future market conditions; manufacturing difficulties or delays; financial instability of economies and sovereign risk; dependence on the effectiveness of the company's protections for innovative products; the exposure to litigation and/or regulatory actions, and various other factors beyond the Company's control. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this Safe Harbor Statement and the risk factors detailed in the Company's reports filed with the SEC. China Green Agriculture undertakes no duty to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law or regulations.

