Samstag, 16.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Kolumbiens nächster Kupferriese? Warum Investoren dieses 14.000-Meter-Bohrprogramm beobachten!
WKN: A1H5YP | ISIN: CA16550A1075 | Ticker-Symbol: Y3O
PR Newswire
15.11.2024 21:47 Uhr
14 Leser
Chesswood Group Limited Shares To Be Delisted From TSX

Finanznachrichten News

TORONTO, Nov. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Chesswood Group Limited ("Chesswood") (TSX: CHW) announces that the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") has determined to delist Chesswood's shares from the TSX effective at the close of market on December 16, 2024 as a result of the Chesswood insolvency proceedings which were initiated in October, 2024.

Shareholders are again encouraged to seek the advice of their tax advisors with respect to their holdings of Chesswood shares.

NO STOCK EXCHANGE, SECURITIES COMMISSION OR OTHER REGULATORY AUTHORITY HAS APPROVED OR DISAPPROVED THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN.

SOURCE Chesswood Group Limited

For further information, please visit the Monitor's website at http://cfcanada.fticonsulting.com/chesswood or email [email protected]

© 2024 PR Newswire
