16.11.2024 17:18 Uhr
Super Angel LX, Now Flying at Banff Sunshine Village

Finanznachrichten News

BANFF, AB / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2024 / Saturday, November 16th, will go down in ski history as the start of a new Super Era at popular Canadian Rocky Mountain ski and snowboard resort Banff Sunshine Village, thanks to the grand opening of Super Angel LX, the first Leitner-Poma EVO technology, high speed, six-passenger, heated bubble lift to be built in North America.

The new six-passenger, Super Angel Luxury Express replaces a four-passenger highspeed quad chair that was initially built in 1988. At the time, Angel Express made history as the first high-speed quad built in the Canadian Rockies. Like its predecessor, the new Super Angel six-passenger, high-speed chair will change how skiers and snowboarders enjoy winter in the Canadian Rockies with features like heated bucket seats, individual footrests, and a spacious yellow bubble. Built by Leitner-Poma of America, Super Angel was designed for comfort. The lift features proprietary EVO technology. This technology promises a smoother, quieter, and more comfortable ride.

The new Super Angel LX is the resort's second heated lift. The new Super Angel will fly skiers and snowboarders up a vertical gain of 1,244 ft (roughly the height of the Empire State Building) in just over five minutes. Passengers aboard the new Super Angel LX fly at 5.08 meters per second comfortably in heated, cushioned seats, all under a bright yellow protective cover. Soaring 2,400 passengers per hour, Super Angel LX's 74 bubble chairs significantly reduce lift line wait times, providing guests with more time to carve up the 3,358 skiable acres on the slopes of Sunshine Village.

"At Banff Sunshine, everything we do, we do to improve the guest experience. It is our goal to operate a resort worthy of our location in Banff National Park, Canada's first national park. The decision to replace Angel Express with Super Angel Luxury Express was a decision to improve the guest experience for skiers and snowboarders at Banff Sunshine. Super Angel is our marquee lift, with terrain for skiers and snowboarders of all abilities." - Ralph Scurfield, CEO/President Banff Sunshine Village.

Proudly independent, Banff Sunshine Village has been Canadian family owned and operated since 1981. The resort operates under the axiom of safety, service, fun, and continuous improvement. Popular for its natural snow, diverse terrain, and fleet of modern lifts, Banff Sunshine Village offers an equitable split of ski and snowboard runs ranging from beginner to expert.

Super Angel Luxury Express is Sunshine Village's second heated chairlift in its fleet of nine lifts, spanning 3,358 acres across three mountains - Lookout Mountain, Goat's Eye Mountain, and Mount Standish. The resort is part of the Ikon Pass, Mountain Collective Pass, and SkiBig3 Pass.

About Banff Sunshine Village: Located 7,000 feet above sea level (2,133 meters) lives Banff Sunshine Village, nestled between the peaks of the Canadian Rockies in Banff National Park. The world-class resort is known for its all-natural snow, complete with breathtaking alpine scenery and family-friendly atmosphere during its seven-month-long winter season, spanning from mid-November to late May. The fully serviced Canadian Rockies resort opened its 2024/25 winter season on November 8th, 2024.

For more information about the 2024/25 Sunshine Super Card and winter at Banff Sunshine Village, contact Kendra Scurfield at kscurfield@skibanff.com, or call 403-830-7946.

