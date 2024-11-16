Intercos Korea Inc. Press Release

MILAN, Nov. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Intercos Korea Inc. wishes to provide its position regarding certain information circulated in relation to the lawsuit started in 2019 that was initiated against two former employees of Kolmar Korea, subsequently employed by Intercos Korea Inc. .

The investigation that led to these proceedings concerned actions taken by the two former employees independently when they were not yet employed by Intercos Korea Inc.. Intercos Korea Inc. inevitably became part of the proceedings solely because it was the employer at the time the investigation commenced, despite having taken immediate actions to dissociate the company from these employees' misbehaviour.

As a result of the conviction of the two former employees, the Court of Appeal-having reviewed the case twice-deemed it appropriate to reduce the fine to Intercos Korea to approximately €3.600 (5 million KRW), thus rendering it a purely symbolic sanction.

Intercos Group has always attached great importance to business ethics as proven by the irreproachable reputation it enjoys globally since decades.

Intercos shareholders and management fully trust the current Intercos Korea managers' exemplary ethics.

