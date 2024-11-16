Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 16.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Kolumbiens nächster Kupferriese? Warum Investoren dieses 14.000-Meter-Bohrprogramm beobachten!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3C6FY | ISIN: IT0005455875 | Ticker-Symbol: 2AQ
Frankfurt
15.11.24
08:18 Uhr
14,060 Euro
-0,300
-2,09 %
Branche
Kosmetik
Aktienmarkt
FTSE Italia Mid Cap
1-Jahres-Chart
INTERCOS SPA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTERCOS SPA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,94014,36013:04
PR Newswire
16.11.2024 18:06 Uhr
126 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Intercos Korea Inc. Press Release

Finanznachrichten News

MILAN, Nov. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Intercos Korea Inc. wishes to provide its position regarding certain information circulated in relation to the lawsuit started in 2019 that was initiated against two former employees of Kolmar Korea, subsequently employed by Intercos Korea Inc. .

Intercos Korea Logo

The investigation that led to these proceedings concerned actions taken by the two former employees independently when they were not yet employed by Intercos Korea Inc.. Intercos Korea Inc. inevitably became part of the proceedings solely because it was the employer at the time the investigation commenced, despite having taken immediate actions to dissociate the company from these employees' misbehaviour.

As a result of the conviction of the two former employees, the Court of Appeal-having reviewed the case twice-deemed it appropriate to reduce the fine to Intercos Korea to approximately €3.600 (5 million KRW), thus rendering it a purely symbolic sanction.

Intercos Group has always attached great importance to business ethics as proven by the irreproachable reputation it enjoys globally since decades.

Intercos shareholders and management fully trust the current Intercos Korea managers' exemplary ethics.

Intercos Korea Inc.

40-38, GAJANGSANEOPSEOBUK-RO, OSAN-SI,GYEONGGI-DO, KOREA (#18103) / www.intercos.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2559811/Intercos_Korea_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/intercos-korea-inc-press-release-302307659.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.