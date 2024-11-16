Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
16.11.2024 18:14 Uhr
China Southern Power Grid: Chinese Power Company Enhances Power Reliabilty and Service Standards in Peru

These practices have enabled the company to deliver more stable power to local communities and ensure an uninterrupted electricity supply for key events

LIMA, PERU / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2024 / Pluz Energy Peru S.A.A., Peru's largest power distributor, has significantly improved its reliability, having maintained an uninterrupted power supply for major events, since being acquired by China Southern Power Grid (CSG).

Walter Sciutto, General Manager of Luz Energy Peru S.A.A. CSG, delivers speech

Walter Sciutto, General Manager of Luz Energy Peru S.A.A. CSG, delivers speech



"The practices related to securing power supply introduced by the Chinese team have reduced the power outages risk, significantly strengthening our capacity for safe and reliable electricity supply," said Juan Ochoa, an employee at the company.

These practices have enabled the company to deliver more stable power to local communities and ensure an uninterrupted electricity supply for key events, including the upcoming APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in Lima, according to Ochoa.

After in-depth consultations with Chinese experts, the company's team developed emergency response plans tailored to each crucial location requiring power security, including inspecting and maintaining critical equipment to meet all safety and operational standards ahead of the meeting, said Ochoa.

Pluz Energy Peru S.A.A., the country's largest power distributor by customer base, supplies electricity to 1.6 million users in northern Lima and surrounding areas, accounting for 19 percent of Peru's total electricity distribution users.

"Since joining the CSG, Pluz Energia Peru has achieved improvements in both power supply capacity and service quality," said Walter Sciutto, the company's general manager.

The CSG has brought extensive experience in distribution network management, digital grid development, and integrated energy services, along with cutting-edge technological innovations that have further enhanced service quality and operational efficiency, said Sciutto.

While ensuring a reliable electricity supply, the company also fulfills its social responsibilities by carrying out a series of initiatives, including expanding electricity access to local communities, improving infrastructure, and providing educational opportunities for low-income and vulnerable groups.

The company has made an investment plan to enhance supply capacity and service quality and will accelerate the adoption of drones, automation, and smart technologies, deepen partnerships in Peru's energy sector, to further support Peru's economic and social development, said Sciutto.

"We are working toward becoming a leading power distribution company in Latin America, committed to modernizing the distribution system across our service areas," he said.

Contact Information

Grace Shi
PR
graceshi@xinhuanetus.com
6465712146

SOURCE: China Southern Power Grid

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
