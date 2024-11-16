Anzeige
Samstag, 16.11.2024
Kolumbiens nächster Kupferriese? Warum Investoren dieses 14.000-Meter-Bohrprogramm beobachten!
ACCESSWIRE
16.11.2024 18:38 Uhr
Beauty-Stem Biomedical (US): Stars Shine at Beverly Hills Gala by Beauty-Stem: Advancing Health Innovations and Cancer Research

Finanznachrichten News

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2024 / Today, in the heart of Beverly Hills, Beauty-Stem-a branch of Power-Stem Biomedical-hosted a prestigious gala, bringing together prominent philanthropists and industry leaders in support of cutting-edge stem cell advancements and crucial cancer research alongside the American Cancer Society. High-profile guests like Kathryn Morris and Victoria Summer attended the event, which featured the acclaimed CD34 Nu-Signals®oral stem cell supplement, noted for boosting immune health and cellular renewal, instilling hope in both cancer survivors and those focused on anti-aging.

Victoria Summer & Kathryn Morris

Victoria Summer & Kathryn Morris

A New Chapter of Health for Kathryn Morris

Renowned actress and dedicated philanthropist Kathryn Morris took the stage to share her personal journey. Known globally for her dramatic roles, Kathryn revealed her challenges as a single mother of autistic twins, a journey that left her feeling physically exhausted. With the support of CD34 Nu-Signals®, she found renewed energy and vitality, enabling her to fully embrace her life as a mother and a leader of "The Savants," her charity organization. "It's been transformative," Kathryn shared, as her story resonated with attendees, underscoring the potential for self-renewal.

Victoria Summer's Advocacy for Holistic Wellness

Actress and singer Victoria Summer, who also serves as an ambassador for Teen Cancer America, hosted the evening with a strong message on the importance of balanced health. Recognized for her poise, Victoria spoke about her dedication to natural wellness solutions and the challenges posed by her demanding career. She praised CD34 Nu-Signals® for providing reliable, vegan health support without adverse effects, calling it an "essential part of her daily routine." Her endorsement added credibility to the supplement's natural, health-boosting benefits.

Power-Stem Biomedical's Groundbreaking Journey

CD34 Nu-Signals® represents over two decades of intensive research led by Dr. Chai-Ching Lin, President of Power-Stem Biomedical. Supported by a distinguished team of experts, Dr. Lin's work has achieved FDA certification, bringing hope to those seeking regenerative health solutions. Dr. Sahar Lashin, MD, PhD, founder of IntegrUtopia, joined the discussion, sharing insights on CD34's regenerative properties in immune support and tissue repair, marking a new chapter in cancer prevention and age management.

The event's proceeds will go toward the American Cancer Society, fueling its vital work in cancer prevention, patient care, and research. Through Power-Stem Biomedical's steadfast commitment to innovative stem cell research and health advocacy, the organization strives to improve quality of life and advance disease prevention.

Today's gala reinforced Beauty-Stem Biomedical's dedication to global health progress, providing inspiration, hope, and healing to communities worldwide.

Contact Information

Beauty-Stem Marketing
Media Department
marketing@beauty-stem.com
888-341-7505

SOURCE: Beauty-Stem Biomedical US

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
