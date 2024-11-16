Advanced Financial Technologies Accepts Solana Tokens for Precious Metal Purchases

Advanced Financial Technologies now accepts Solana for precious metal purchases, enhancing investment diversification through SleeperBot project and Zzzz SPL token.

Advanced Financial Technologies (AFT) announces it is now the only site accepting Solana Token for Precious Metal Purchases through the SleeperBot cryptocurrency project. With this move, investors can now take advantage of investment diversification and the opportunities to expand their future finances with secure trades. AFT is partnering with Elemetal, one of the largest refineries in the United States, to ship precious metals to investors' doorsteps.

"AFT provides a unique e-commerce site, allowing customers to use the popular Solana blockchain and coin to purchase various precious metals," said Andrew Clark, founder of Advanced Financial Technologies. "We have added a native SPL token to our project, called Zzzz Token. Our current project involves several separate sub-projects, including the SleeperBot Precious Metals e-commerce site as well as an upcoming SleeperBot Telegram trading bot, that will be launched in Q1 2025. All of these projects aim to help everyday traders gain maximum advantage from the world of crypto, by allowing even novice traders a simple trading user interface combined with position management insights and portfolio diversification.

Clark explained, "Each sub-project works together by using proceeds gained to purchase and burn Zzzz tokens to help drive scarcity and increase the price of the token. All proceeds from the spread on precious metal sales will go to buy back and burn Zzzz Tokens. Investors are excited about the long-term growth potential profits."

About Advanced Financial Technologies

Advanced Financial Technologies, a technology development firm, is the driving force behind the SleeperBot project. Launched on May 1st, 2024, The SleeperBot project is an innovative venture into cryptocurrency trading, services, and decentralized finance, centered around AFT's native SPL token, "Zzzz".







About SleeperBot

SleeperBot offers advanced trading tools and off-ramping services for Solana SPL token traders. Each service is designed to enhance the utility and value of Zzzz through increased transaction volumes and strategic token burns.

For more information visit https://store.sleeperbot.io

About Andrew T. Clark

Andrew Clark is an experienced software developer and fintech entrepreneur. Having studied coding since high school, he is well-versed in software architecture and design. Clark has been active in crypto since 2013. He is also a forex trader and developer of a proprietary bot for forex trading. Clark is a graduate of Florida State College.





