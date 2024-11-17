Johnny C's Catering: Feast on Thanksgiving Delicacies Provided by Chef Johnny Church's Catering Service

Recently launched in 2024, Johnny Church's "Johnny C's Catering," aims to provide a delicious, home cooked Thanksgiving meal available for pick up.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / November 17, 2024 / As one of the most anticipated, planned out holiday dinners of the year, tackle Thanksgiving with ease and convenience by purchasing a Thanksgiving dinner provided by Johnny C's Catering, Johnny Church's flagship multi-service culinary brand.

From individual servings to party-sized quantities, Johnny C's Catering will be serving a Roasted Tom Turkey dinner accompanied with Leg Confit, Potato Purée, Giblet Gravy, Green Beans Almondine, Organic Mushroom Stuffing, Blood Orange Cranberry Sauce and Pumpkin Pie with Vanilla Whipped Cream.

Individual servings come priced at $35, or substitute Turkey for a decadent Prime Rib at $75. Orders to serve 4, 8 and 12 people are also accepted. For guests who choose to skip the sides and fixings, Johnny C's Catering will also be offering a Whole Roasted Tom Turkey a la carte at $75.

For guests who are interested in this advantageous Thanksgiving offer, orders must be submitted by Friday, November 22 to johnnycookfast@gmail.com (sales tax added and prepayment required). Pick up will be available only on Wednesday, November 27 from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. at The Stove NV, located at 11261 South Eastern Avenue Henderson, Nevada 89052 (located on the second floor). Heating and serving instructions will be advised.

ABOUT JOHNNY C'S CATERING

Founded by Michigan-native chef, Johnny Church, Johnny C's Catering is driven by passion and creativity to provide clients a memorable and special experience cultivated around one of a kind dishes. As seen on Food Network's "Chopped," Church provides an array of services from Catering, Private Events, Wine Pairing Menus, Pop-Up Events, Meal Prep and more.

Church has been recognized and awarded by Wine Spectator's Las Vegas "Rising Chefs"; Food Network's Chopped 2018 Winner for Exotic Ingredient; Vegas Seven's Best Chef Off the Strip; Las Vegas Life Magazine's "Top Chefs de Cuisine" in Las Vegas; Desert Companion's Best New Restaurant and Best Surprise Restaurant; and the Nevada Restaurant Association's Culinarian of the Year, to name a few.

For more information about Chef Johnny Church, Johnny C's Catering and his upcoming ventures, please visit www.johnnycsdiner.com.

