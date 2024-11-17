Anzeige
Sonntag, 17.11.2024
Solarbetriebene Krypto-Strategie lässt Aktie an einem Tag um 100% steigen
WKN: A2PQ7G | ISIN: SE0012853455
PR Newswire
17.11.2024 22:36 Uhr
94 Leser
EQT sets hard cap for EQT Private Capital Asia's BPEA IX at USD 14.5 billion

Finanznachrichten News

THIS IS INFORMATION THAT EQT AB (PUBL) IS OBLIGED TO MAKE PUBLIC PURSUANT TO THE EU MARKET ABUSE REGULATION. THE INFORMATION WAS SUBMITTED FOR PUBLICATION, THROUGH THE AGENCY OF THE CONTACT PERSON SET OUT BELOW AT 6:00 PM CET ON 17 NOVEMBER 2024.

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT has today set the hard cap for investor commitments of USD 14.5 billion for EQT Private Capital Asia's BPEA Private Equity Fund IX ("BPEA IX"). A hard cap refers to an upper limit on the amount of investor commitments accepted as part of the fund. The actual fund size is dependent on the outcome of the fundraising process. As previously communicated, the target fund size for BPEA IX is USD 12.5 billion.

Contact

Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15
EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com, +46 8 506 55 334

The information contained herein does not constitute an offer to sell, nor a solicitation of an offer to buy, any security, and may not be used or relied upon in connection with any offer or solicitation. Any offer or solicitation in respect of BPEA IX will be made only through a confidential private placement memorandum and related documents which will be furnished to qualified investors on a confidential basis in accordance with applicable laws and regulations. The information contained herein is not for publication or distribution to persons in the United States of America. Any securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold without registration thereunder or pursuant to an available exemption therefrom. Any offering of securities to be made in the United States would have to be made by means of an offering document that would be obtainable from the issuer or its agents and would contain detailed information about the issuer of the securities and its management, as well as financial information. The securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/eqt/r/eqt-sets-hard-cap-for-eqt-private-capital-asia-s-bpea-ix-at-usd-14-5-billion,c4067544

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/87/4067544/3118360.pdf

EQT AB - BPEA IX Press release

https://news.cision.com/eqt/i/eqt-ab-group,c3352566

EQT AB Group

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/eqt-sets-hard-cap-for-eqt-private-capital-asias-bpea-ix-at-usd-14-5-billion-302307822.html

