New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2024) - On November 16th, during COP29, Nova Complex was invited to participate in the high-level event of the Belt and Road Green Brand going Global initiative.

Nova Complex COO Bernard Mah saying, that Nova Complex focuses on major challenges such as energy, supply chains, and cross-border investment management within AI-driven computing power. With its highly integrated "All-in-One" solutions and the "PowerCampus" industrial model, Nova Complex offers a platform for global AI computing infrastructure that is fast-deploying, green and carbon-neutral, flexible in cross-border asset management, and cost-effective, tailored for leading tech clients and regional tech giants looking to expand computing power globally.

PowerCampus leverages the core team's successful infrastructure development experience in Southeast Asia, South Asia, and China. It transforms the traditional data center's serial vertical delivery into parallel module delivery for land, electricity, and equipment. Nova Complex guides, coordinates, and enhances the parallel delivery capabilities of local service providers to ensure the delivery standards of PowerCampus are met.

The "All-in-One" solution involves the deep integration of IT hardware with electromechanical components, exploring further integration of computing server frames, switches, fiber optics, and other IT facilities. This approach allows customers to be deeply involved in product design and manufacturing processes, working together with Nova Complex to develop containerized, standardized computing modules that enable rapid global deployment and urgent capacity expansion.

Through the development of "All-in-One" products and the operation and maintenance of PowerCampus infrastructure, Nova Complex provides efficient supply chain management and cross-border financial and tax support, reducing clients' costs related to asset management in cross-border development.

Bernard Mah emphasized that through the vertical integration of global industry chains across systems, Nova Complex has the opportunity to break down industry barriers and globalization obstacles, addressing the urgent needs brought about by AI-driven computing, such as energy growth, supply chain innovation, and equipment iteration. Nova Complex aims to explore the development of computing infrastructure toward a greener, open, and inclusive direction.

