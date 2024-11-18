AV AirFinance Limited ("AV AirFinance"), a global commercial aviation loan servicer, announced today the appointment of Jonathan O'Dowd as Senior Vice President, Investments. Based in Singapore, Mr. O'Dowd will be responsible for credit underwriting and strategic airline relations globally.

Mr. O'Dowd brings over 14 years of experience in aviation and asset finance. Prior to joining AV AirFinance, he served as Director of Aviation Risk at Castlelake, where he worked on risk and strategic initiatives. His extensive network and experience in building long-term relationships with airlines have enabled him to source and structure opportunities such as PDP financings, rated structures, and finance leases.

"We are delighted to welcome Jonathan to the AV AirFinance team," said Stephen Murphy, CEO at AV AirFinance. "Jonathan has a strong track record in building and managing airline relationships, and his extensive network will be a great benefit to our expanding direct-to-airline business."

About AV AirFinance Limited

Launched in June 2021, AV AirFinance was established by a team of experienced industry professionals together with KKR. Since inception, AV AirFinance has committed c. $3.5 billion of capital to support its customers. AV AirFinance focuses on arranging financing for commercial aircraft to airlines, lessors, manufacturers, cargo operators and investors, secured by new and used commercial aircraft and engines. AV AirFinance is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland with offices in the US and Singapore. For more information, please visit www.avairfinance.com

