Rona Therapeutics Presented Positive Phase 1 Results of RN0191, a Novel siRNA Therapy Targeting PCSK9, at the 2024 American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific Sessions

Single dose of RN0191 achieved up to 95% individual maximum and 87% mean maximum PCSK9 reduction, and up to 74% individual maximum and 56% mean maximal LDL-C lowering

Robust and sustainable treatment effects support at least bi-annual dosing regimen

Best-in-class potential of novel PCSK9 siRNA RN0191 supports further development as single agent or combination to further reduce atherosclerosis cardiovascular risk

SHANGHAI, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rona Therapeutics, a leader in innovative RNA-based therapies, today presented positive results from the Phase 1 clinical trial of RN0191 at the American Heart Association's (AHA) Annual Scientific Sessions in Chicago, IL, November 16th, 2024. RN0191 is a proprietary GalNAc conjugated PCSK9 siRNA designed to significantly lower low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) and other lipid parameters.

The Ph1 study was a randomized, single-dose ascending, placebo-controlled study to evaluate safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics in healthy subjects with elevated LDL-C. The demographics included adults aged 18 to 60 years, spanning a BMI range of 19-30 kg/m2. All results are based on data in the database as of Oct. 14, 2024. A total of 32 subjects were randomized and treated with RN0191 from 60mg to 600mg, respectively. The baseline LDL-C mean level was ranging from 110-130 mg/dL.

After a single-dose subcutaneous injection, RN0191 showed a favorable safety profile with no serious adverse events and only mild, transient adverse events reported across all dose- levels. Dose-dependent, significant and durable changes in PCSK9, LDL-C and other lipid parameters were observed (see table below).

Mean maximum reduction of PCSK9 >85% and LDL-C >55% have been achieved. Significant and durable LDL-C reduction is achieved up to 42% through Day180, supporting a bi-annual dosing regimen for future development

Significant lowering of ApoB, Lp(a), non-HDL-C and total cholesterol are also noted

Remarkable treatment effects with reduction of PCSK9, LDL-C and the other lipid parameters maintained to 6 months.

Table. Percentage change from baseline of PCSK9 and LDL-C level after single dose of RN0191

Placebo 60mg 200mg 400mg 600mg PCSK9









Mean Maximum Change (%) -10 % -64 % -79 % -86 % -87 % (Days post injection) (8) (15) (29) (22) (57) Mean Change (%), Day 85 -4 % -33 % -69 % -79 % -83 % Individual Maximum Change (%) -50 % -81 % -87 % -91 % -95 % LDL-C









Mean Maximum Change (%) -6 % -23 % -48 % -56 % -51 % (Days post injection) (85) (57) (29) (71) (22) Mean Change (%), Day 85 -6 % -20 % -36 % -47 % -45 % Individual Maximum Change (%) -20 % -63 % -61 % -71 % -74 %

Stella Shi, CEO of Rona Therapeutics, shared, "We are thrilled to report that RN0191 has demonstrated best-in-class PCSK9 siRNA potential. These results highlight RN0191's potential as a transformative siRNA therapy for global patients with elevated LDL-C, a major risk factor for atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease either as single agent therapy or as combinatory backbone to improve cardiovascular outcome. "

