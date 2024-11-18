Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 18.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Solarbetriebene Krypto-Strategie lässt Aktie an einem Tag um 100% steigen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
18.11.2024 02:06 Uhr
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rona Therapeutics Presented Positive Phase 1 Results of RN0191, a Novel siRNA Therapy Targeting PCSK9, at the 2024 American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific Sessions

Finanznachrichten News
  • Single dose of RN0191 achieved up to 95% individual maximum and 87% mean maximum PCSK9 reduction, and up to 74% individual maximum and 56% mean maximal LDL-C lowering
  • Robust and sustainable treatment effects support at least bi-annual dosing regimen
  • Best-in-class potential of novel PCSK9 siRNA RN0191 supports further development as single agent or combination to further reduce atherosclerosis cardiovascular risk

SHANGHAI, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rona Therapeutics, a leader in innovative RNA-based therapies, today presented positive results from the Phase 1 clinical trial of RN0191 at the American Heart Association's (AHA) Annual Scientific Sessions in Chicago, IL, November 16th, 2024. RN0191 is a proprietary GalNAc conjugated PCSK9 siRNA designed to significantly lower low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) and other lipid parameters.

The Ph1 study was a randomized, single-dose ascending, placebo-controlled study to evaluate safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics in healthy subjects with elevated LDL-C. The demographics included adults aged 18 to 60 years, spanning a BMI range of 19-30 kg/m2. All results are based on data in the database as of Oct. 14, 2024. A total of 32 subjects were randomized and treated with RN0191 from 60mg to 600mg, respectively. The baseline LDL-C mean level was ranging from 110-130 mg/dL.

After a single-dose subcutaneous injection, RN0191 showed a favorable safety profile with no serious adverse events and only mild, transient adverse events reported across all dose- levels. Dose-dependent, significant and durable changes in PCSK9, LDL-C and other lipid parameters were observed (see table below).

  • Mean maximum reduction of PCSK9 >85% and LDL-C >55% have been achieved. Significant and durable LDL-C reduction is achieved up to 42% through Day180, supporting a bi-annual dosing regimen for future development
  • Significant lowering of ApoB, Lp(a), non-HDL-C and total cholesterol are also noted
  • Remarkable treatment effects with reduction of PCSK9, LDL-C and the other lipid parameters maintained to 6 months.

Table. Percentage change from baseline of PCSK9 and LDL-C level after single dose of RN0191


Placebo

60mg

200mg

400mg

600mg

PCSK9






Mean Maximum Change (%)

-10 %

-64 %

-79 %

-86 %

-87 %

(Days post injection)

(8)

(15)

(29)

(22)

(57)

Mean Change (%), Day 85

-4 %

-33 %

-69 %

-79 %

-83 %

Individual Maximum Change (%)

-50 %

-81 %

-87 %

-91 %

-95 %

LDL-C






Mean Maximum Change (%)

-6 %

-23 %

-48 %

-56 %

-51 %

(Days post injection)

(85)

(57)

(29)

(71)

(22)

Mean Change (%), Day 85

-6 %

-20 %

-36 %

-47 %

-45 %

Individual Maximum Change (%)

-20 %

-63 %

-61 %

-71 %

-74 %

Stella Shi, CEO of Rona Therapeutics, shared, "We are thrilled to report that RN0191 has demonstrated best-in-class PCSK9 siRNA potential. These results highlight RN0191's potential as a transformative siRNA therapy for global patients with elevated LDL-C, a major risk factor for atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease either as single agent therapy or as combinatory backbone to improve cardiovascular outcome. "

About Rona Therapeutics
Rona Therapeutics is a global leader in nucleic acid innovative drug platform company, specializing in the treatment of metabolic diseases and neurological diseases. Rona Therapeutics is always committed to developing the best and first-in-class siRNA drugs with differentiation and innovation to address unmet needs and improve outcome in cardiovascular diseases, obesity, and MASH. In addition, Rona Therapeutics is unlocking potential of extra-hepatic delivery for neurological disorders and adipose/muscle delivery or various metabolic syndromes.

For Further information,
Please visit: www.ronatherapeutics.com or contact: BD@ronatherapeutics.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/rona-therapeutics-presented-positive-phase-1-results-of-rn0191-a-novel-sirna-therapy-targeting-pcsk9-at-the-2024-american-heart-association-aha-scientific-sessions-302307711.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
5 heiße Wetten für den Jahresendspurt!
Nach dem unerwartet schnellen Ende der US-Wahlen mit dem Sieg des republikanischen Kandidaten Donald Trump fackelten die Aktien- und Krypto- Märkte ein wahres Kursfeuerwerk ab und bliesen zur Jahresendrallye.

Im aktuellen kostenlosen Report beleuchten wir 5 aussichtsreiche Unternehmen, die das Fundament besitzen, in den nächsten Monaten den breiten Markt zu schlagen.

Seien Sie dabei!

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren brandneuen neuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Aktien aufgrund ihrer Bewertung sowie charttechnischen Situation das Potenzial zu einer Outperformance besitzen.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.