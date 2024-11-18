Xinhua Silk Road: Jing'an District of China's Shanghai shines at import expo

BEIJING, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- During the recently-concluded seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE), Jing'an District of China's Shanghai has held a series of investment promotion activities in an attempt to showcase its unique charm and unlimited business opportunities.

The district launched the "Quality Products Import Demonstration Zone" during the this year's CIIE, the first of its kind in Shanghai, and introduced the "1+N" industry high-quality development policy toolkit, covering trade, finance, professional services, data intelligence, cultural creativity, life and health, etc., aiming to build an open and shared industrial ecology.

In recent years, the amount of intended purchase orders reached by Jing'an District at the CIIE has repeatedly hit new highs. During the CIIE this year, the district claimed the largest quantity of intended purchase orders among all districts in Shanghai.

This year, 52 companies from Jing'an participated in the CIIE. The district saw ten groups of companies reach broad cooperation consensus. Key exhibitors and buyers, such as L'Oreal, Inditex, and doTERRA, signed a series of procurement and cooperation agreements. About 12 high-quality investment projects with an estimated investment of about 1 billion yuan successfully settled in the district.

An official with Jing'an District said that Jing'an warmly welcomes friends at home and abroad to come to Jing'an, and hopes to work together with enterprises to promote the high-quality development of the district.

