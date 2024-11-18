Hometown NP Expands Telepsychiatry Services to 39 States Nationwide

FRANKFORT, IL / ACCESSWIRE / November 17, 2024 / Hometown NP, co-founded by Dr. Chime Ajiere, DNP, in 2023, is a leading telehealth practice specializing in telepsychiatric care. The organization is excited to announce that its services are now available in 39 states, reflecting a commitment to providing personalized and compassionate mental health support. Hometown NP addresses a wide range of conditions, including anxiety, depression, PTSD, ADHD, and bipolar disorder, and is accepted by major health insurance plans such as Blue Cross Blue Shield, Aetna, United Healthcare, Cigna, Tricare, and Humana. Additionally, it accepts Medicaid in select states and aims to expand its Medicare and Medicaid services to over 15 states in 2025.









Dr. Chime Ajiere DNP highlights the need for accessible mental health care, stating, "Our mission is to transform the delivery of psychiatric care with compassionate healthcare." Hometown NP leverages advanced telehealth technology to connect patients with experienced mental health professionals from home, effectively reducing barriers to care. As the practice expands, it remains committed to improving the quality of life for individuals facing mental health challenges by offering expert-led, patient-centered care that empowers them to prioritize their mental well-being.

About Hometown NP

Hometown NP is a nurse practitioner-led telepsychiatric group practice that provides comprehensive psychiatry and therapy services nationwide. Committed to accessibility and convenience, the practice utilizes advanced telehealth technology to connect patients with experienced mental health professionals from the comfort of their homes. Hometown NP specializes in treating a variety of mental health conditions, including anxiety, depression, PTSD, and ADHD. Co-founded by a double board-certified nurse practitioner, the team includes several nurse practitioners, physician assistants, and licensed therapists, ensuring a diverse and highly qualified group of providers dedicated to delivering quality mental health care.

To learn more, visit hometownnp.com and follow Hometown NP on Instagram and LinkedIn for updates and resources.

Contact Information

Angelica Agoncillo

Chief Growth Officer

intake@hometownnp.com

7088478688

SOURCE: Hometown NP

View the original press release on newswire.com.