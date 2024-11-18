Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 18.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Solarbetriebene Krypto-Strategie lässt Aktie an einem Tag um 100% steigen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
18.11.2024 04:26 Uhr
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hometown NP Expands Telepsychiatry Services to 39 States Nationwide

Finanznachrichten News

FRANKFORT, IL / ACCESSWIRE / November 17, 2024 / Hometown NP, co-founded by Dr. Chime Ajiere, DNP, in 2023, is a leading telehealth practice specializing in telepsychiatric care. The organization is excited to announce that its services are now available in 39 states, reflecting a commitment to providing personalized and compassionate mental health support. Hometown NP addresses a wide range of conditions, including anxiety, depression, PTSD, ADHD, and bipolar disorder, and is accepted by major health insurance plans such as Blue Cross Blue Shield, Aetna, United Healthcare, Cigna, Tricare, and Humana. Additionally, it accepts Medicaid in select states and aims to expand its Medicare and Medicaid services to over 15 states in 2025.



Dr. Chime Ajiere DNP highlights the need for accessible mental health care, stating, "Our mission is to transform the delivery of psychiatric care with compassionate healthcare." Hometown NP leverages advanced telehealth technology to connect patients with experienced mental health professionals from home, effectively reducing barriers to care. As the practice expands, it remains committed to improving the quality of life for individuals facing mental health challenges by offering expert-led, patient-centered care that empowers them to prioritize their mental well-being.

About Hometown NP
Hometown NP is a nurse practitioner-led telepsychiatric group practice that provides comprehensive psychiatry and therapy services nationwide. Committed to accessibility and convenience, the practice utilizes advanced telehealth technology to connect patients with experienced mental health professionals from the comfort of their homes. Hometown NP specializes in treating a variety of mental health conditions, including anxiety, depression, PTSD, and ADHD. Co-founded by a double board-certified nurse practitioner, the team includes several nurse practitioners, physician assistants, and licensed therapists, ensuring a diverse and highly qualified group of providers dedicated to delivering quality mental health care.

To learn more, visit hometownnp.com and follow Hometown NP on Instagram and LinkedIn for updates and resources.

Contact Information

Angelica Agoncillo
Chief Growth Officer
intake@hometownnp.com
7088478688

SOURCE: Hometown NP

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.