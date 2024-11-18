BlackBerry Welcomes Canada's Support To Enhance Cyber Resilience in Southeast Asia

In collaboration with Toronto Metropolitan University, the Government of Canada will invest $3.9M CAD in the Malaysia Cybersecurity Center of Excellence to strengthen cybersecurity partnerships and expertise in the region through skills training opportunities, including for women

At the APEC Leaders' Summit, BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)(TSX:BB), expressed its gratitude for the Government of Canada's announcement to invest $3.9 million (CAD) in Malaysia. This funding will support cybersecurity training programs and threat intelligence initiatives aimed at strengthening capacity building and enhancing overall cyber resilience in Southeast Asia.

Canada's support will be delivered by BlackBerry in partnership with the Toronto Metropolitan University's (TMU's) Rogers Cybersecure Catalyst ("Catalyst"), with a goal to train 3,500 cyber-defenders from Malaysia and other ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) member countries. This initiative furthers global public-private sector collaboration in the battle against rising digital threats, is aligned with Canada's Indo-Pacific strategy, and establishes Malaysia as a hub of regional cybersecurity excellence in Southeast Asia.

Support from the Government of Canada will include the design, development, and delivery of a comprehensive cybersecurity curriculum, including dedicated programs for women, expanding what is already on offer at the world-class Malaysia Cybersecurity Center of Excellence (CCoE) in Cyberjaya. The aim is to help more men and womentake advantage of the region's most in-demand cybersecurity roles and establish the CCoE as a regional destination for learning and intelligence-sharing, enabling government and industry to better prevent, deter and respond to emerging cyber threats and coordinate responses to incidents that may impact operational resilience and national security.

Courses supported by the Government of Canada at the Malaysia CCoE will include role-based education and specialist tracks as well as Certifications for Leadership in Cybersecurity and Women in Cybersecurity Leadership courses. In line with Canada's Indo-Pacific Strategy, which aims to invest in and connect people, funding from the Government will also support scholarships and bursaries for Malaysians and regional participants to enroll in courses at the CCoE and earn globally-recognized industry certifications in cybersecurity.

Prime Minister of Malaysia, YAB Dato' Seri Anwar bin Ibrahim during the opening of the center on March 26 said, "Being more than a facility to help train and upskill our national cyber workforce, the Cyber Security Center of Excellence has the potential to be an international destination to address emerging cyber threats. We can bring together Malaysian and Canadian universities, research institutions and skilled practitioners to share knowledge, threat intelligence and jointly develop methods and strategies to strengthen national and regional cyber-resilience."

The Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada said, "Cybersecurity is a pillar of Canada's Indo-Pacific Strategy. It is also a shared challenge that countries around the world need to tackle together. With our government's investment in Malaysia's Cybersecurity Center of Excellence in collaboration with BlackBerry, Canada will share cyber-expertise, train the cyber workforce across ASEAN countries, increase public-private sector collaboration, and strengthen our collective capacity to counter, deter and respond to cyber threats."

BlackBerry CEO, John Giamatteo, added, "BlackBerry is honored to partner with the Governments of Malaysia, Canada, and Toronto Metropolitan University's Rogers Cybersecure Catalyst to establish the Malaysia Cybersecurity Center of Excellence. As the beating heart of the region's cyber-threat defense capabilities, this world-class facility helps train and upskill Malaysian and regional cyber workforces, and is also an international destination to address emerging cyber threats and coordinate regional incident response. In a growing digital economy, no matter how advanced your cybersecurity arsenal is, nations must have a well-trained cyber-workforce to bolster their front lines of defense."

"We are delighted that Rogers Cybersecure Catalyst at Toronto Metropolitan University is partnering with the Government of Canada and BlackBerry to deliver cybersecurity skills training in this vital region for international security, which now more than ever must include technology security," said Dr. Mohamed Lachemi, Toronto Metropolitan University's President and Vice Chancellor. "Canada's Indo-Pacific strategy is a critical effort to build democratic resilience and advance Canada's democratic values internationally. As one of Canada's leaders in cybersecurity training, the Catalyst at TMU is perfectly positioned to collaborate with the Government of Canada and BlackBerry in advancing this cause."

The news comes just twelve months after BlackBerry and the Malaysian Government announced a long-term software and services agreement designed to strengthen the nation's cybersecurity posture and upskill regional digital workforces with advanced cybersecurity technology and training at a dedicated facility. In collaboration with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), the world-class Malaysia CCoE opened on March 26, 2024.

For more information on the Cybersecurity Center of Excellence and the courses available, please visit here. For the currently available course information, please visit here.

The Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada, and to the left, the Hon. Mary Ng, Minister of Export Promotion, International Trade and Economic Development.

About Rogers Cybersecure Catalyst

Rogers Cybersecure Catalyst is Toronto Metropolitan University's national center for training, innovation and collaboration in cybersecurity. Headquartered in Brampton, Ontario, and offering programs and services across Canada, the Catalyst empowers individuals and organizations to seize the opportunities and tackle the challenges of cybersecurity. Together with our partners and collaborators, we work to realize a vision of healthy democracies and thriving societies, powered by secure digital technologies. Through our groundbreaking training and certification programs; unique innovation programming for start-ups and scale-ups; first-of-its-kind cyber range; and wide-ranging public education programs, the Catalyst helps drive Canada's global competitiveness in cybersecurity.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company's software powers over 255M vehicles. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint management, endpoint security, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

