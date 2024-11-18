Avolta AG
Leading global travel experience player Avolta AG (SIX: AVOL) is pleased to announce its newest partnership and contract with Shenzhen Bao'an International Airport in China - the country's 4th busiest* - to bring a dynamic range of retail and dining experiences to the hub. This landmark contract, effective November 2024 through 2030, further demonstrates Avolta's strategic commitment to growth in key international markets and to bringing first-rate travel experiences to major international travel hubs.
With over 1,000 m2 dedicated to diverse dining and shopping options, this expansion is set to elevate the passenger experience at Shenzhen Bao'an International Airport. The partnership will feature a comprehensive portfolio of five Hudson retail locations, including two Hudson Market, two Hudson Evolve, and China's first-ever hybrid-concept store - the Hudson Café - that will bring a seamless blend of shopping and dining, ideal for travelers looking to unwind with premium food and beverages in an immersive retail environment.
*According to Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) 2024 YTD figures. Shenzhen Bao'an International Airport (SZX) AP forecast and trending to 60m passengers in 2024.
