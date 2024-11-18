Avolta AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Avolta Secures Strategic Partnership with Shenzhen Bao'an International Airport for New Retail and Dining Contract, Marks New Footprint in China



Leading global travel experience player Avolta AG (SIX: AVOL) is pleased to announce its newest partnership and contract with Shenzhen Bao'an International Airport in China - the country's 4th busiest* - to bring a dynamic range of retail and dining experiences to the hub. This landmark contract, effective November 2024 through 2030, further demonstrates Avolta's strategic commitment to growth in key international markets and to bringing first-rate travel experiences to major international travel hubs. With over 1,000 m2 dedicated to diverse dining and shopping options, this expansion is set to elevate the passenger experience at Shenzhen Bao'an International Airport. The partnership will feature a comprehensive portfolio of five Hudson retail locations, including two Hudson Market, two Hudson Evolve, and China's first-ever hybrid-concept store - the Hudson Café - that will bring a seamless blend of shopping and dining, ideal for travelers looking to unwind with premium food and beverages in an immersive retail environment.



Alongside these, Avolta will introduce two renowned food and beverage outlets; Wolfgang Puck Kitchen + Bar and Crystal Jade La Mian Xiao Long Bao.



Wolfgang Puck Kitchen + Bar, a full-service western restaurant and bar concept showcasing globally inspired cuisine by the world-renowned Chef Wolfgang Puck in a vibrant, warm and welcoming atmosphere, offers upscaled casual dining that allows passengers to escape the busy terminal pace before boarding.



Crystal Jade La Mian Xiao Long Bao from the Michelin star and Bib Gourmand awarded Crystal Jade international catering group, combines the rich traditions of Shanghainese cuisine and provincial favorites in an exquisite culinary journey with skillfully crafted snacks and delicacies. The classic and contemporary interpretations of the much-loved Xiao Long Bao and Handmade La Mian are just some of the favorites to savor before boarding.



"Avolta is proud to partner with Shenzhen Bao'an International Airport to deliver a first-of-its kind, exceptional shopping and dining experience for travelers passing through this key hub in China," said Michael Wong, Managing Director, North Asia at Avolta. "This partnership not only reinforces our commitment to strategic growth but also allows us to bring our trusted brands, quality, and innovation to a new audience in one of the world's busiest airports."



Shenzhen Bao'an International Airport commented: "As a well-established international travel retail operator with a strong brand portfolio, Avolta's professional brand aggregation capabilities and outstanding operational expertise have left a deep impression on us, which is highly consistent with Shenzhen Airport's strategic positioning of building an international aviation hub. We also welcome Avolta, showcasing the Chinese travel retail market with a new look, to seize this opportunity to further strengthen its business cooperation with Shenzhen Airport and provide passengers with more diverse and high-quality shopping experiences."



The initial phase of the rollout will see three of the travel convenience stores opening this November, followed by the other two retail stores and the F&B outlets in the first half of 2025. *According to Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) 2024 YTD figures. Shenzhen Bao'an International Airport (SZX) AP forecast and trending to 60m passengers in 2024.

