Reclaimed Brick Company's expanded collection now includes brick sourced from structures built during the Victorian, Georgian, and Tudor periods. These reclaimed brick options are suitable for projects that aim to retain a consistent historical appearance. Alongside reclaimed brick, the expanded range includes reclaimed stone, such as granite cobblestones and building stone, which can be used in landscaping, garden paths, and restoration work.

The company also offers salvaged timber, roof tiles, and Welsh slate, each processed and prepared for reuse. These reclaimed materials provide an option for reducing reliance on newly manufactured products, supporting clients looking to make environmentally-conscious choices in construction. Each material has been recovered, cleaned, and processed to meet current construction requirements.

To support these expanded offerings, Reclaimed Brick Company has extended its demolition and salvage services. The team works with various projects across the UK to recover materials from sites where they can be repurposed. Salvaged materials are processed to ensure quality and reliability for use in new projects, promoting resource conservation and limiting material waste.

The company also offers services designed to assist builders and homeowners in selecting materials suited to specific projects. Its brick-matching service allows clients to identify materials compatible with existing structures, which is often necessary for restoration and extension work. This service provides an option for those seeking to maintain consistency in design and material use, particularly when working with older buildings.

In addition, Reclaimed Brick Company provides nationwide delivery, allowing customers across the UK to receive materials without the need for local sourcing. This service aims to support project timelines by ensuring materials are available as needed, regardless of the project's location. For those unable to visit the Sheffield yard in person, the company's website offers detailed information on its product range, with staff available to assist with questions by phone or email.

Reclaimed Brick Company's inventory also includes imperial-sized bricks, which are compatible with many pre-World War II buildings in the UK. The availability of these larger bricks enables builders and homeowners to work with historically accurate materials when new metric-sized bricks do not meet the design needs of older structures.

Reclaimed Brick Company invites builders, architects, and homeowners to visit its yard at Clifton Works on Hillfoot Road in Sheffield to view its expanded product offerings. For those interested in sustainable construction practices, the company's range of reclaimed materials offers options that promote material reuse and resource conservation.

