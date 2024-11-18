Anzeige
Montag, 18.11.2024
Solarbetriebene Krypto-Strategie lässt Aktie an einem Tag um 100% steigen
18.11.2024 07:00 Uhr
Sungrow Listed on the 2024 Forbes China Top 50 Most Innovative Companies

Finanznachrichten News

HEFEI, China, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, the globally renowned renewable energy company, has been recognized on the Forbes China Top 50 Most Innovative Companies list for 2024. Remarkably, the company has held this accolade for four consecutive years. Sungrow's consistent presence on the list is a testament to its unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence in the renewable energy sector.

2024 Forbes China Top 50 Most Innovative Companies

Technological innovation plays a crucial role in the development of a company. "True innovation ought to be executed in alignment with the company's core business and market positioning. It is imperative for the enterprise to set forth distinct directives and objectives to guarantee that each initiative for innovation contributes tangible value to the company's growth." Cao Renxian, founder and chairman of Sungrow, stated in an interview with Forbes China.

Over the course of 27 years, Sungrow has unwaveringly focused on its mission of "Clean Power for All." Through relentless innovation in clean energy technology and power electronic conversion technology, the Company has adeptly transformed natural resources into dependable and accessible clean energy solutions, building a bridge to a sustainable future. Currently, Sungrow has concentrated its efforts on five principal domains: solar, wind, energy storage, EV driving and charging, and hydrogen.

About Sungrow
Sungrow, a global leader in renewable energy technology, has pioneered sustainable power solutions for over 27 years. As of June 2024, Sungrow has installed 605 GW of power electronic converters worldwide. The Company is recognized as the world's No. 1 on PV inverter shipments (S&P Global Commodity Insights) and the most bankable Asian energy storage company (BloombergNEF). Its innovations power clean energy projects in over 170 countries, supported by a network of 490 service outlets guaranteeing excellent customer experience. At Sungrow, we're committed to bridging to a sustainable future through cutting-edge technology and unparalleled service. For more information, please visit www.sungrowpower.com.

Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2560144/2024_Forbes_China_Top_50_Most_Innovative_Companies.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1344575/Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sungrow-listed-on-the-2024-forbes-china-top-50-most-innovative-companies-302308164.html

