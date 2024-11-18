Anzeige
18.11.2024 07:06 Uhr
Taiwan External Trade Development Council- TAITRA: TAIPEI CYCLE 2025 Uniting 35 Countries for Sustainable and Innovative Business Opportunities in Cycling

Finanznachrichten News

TAIPEI, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2025 Taipei International Cycle Show (TAIPEI CYCLE) will take place from March 26 to 29 at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Centers Hall 1 and Hall 2. As the world's most influential B2B cycling trade show, next year's event will gather 950 companies from 35 countries, exhibiting across 3,600 booths, solidifying its role as the global hub for the high-end bicycle supply chain and a key driver of innovation and sustainability in the cycling industry.

The 2025 Taipei International Cycle Show (TAIPEI CYCLE) will be grandly held from March 26 to 29, 2025, at Halls 1 and 2 of the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center. As the world's leading B2B bicycle trade show, TAIPEI CYCLE will next year gather 950 companies from 35 countries, with an exhibition scale reaching 3,600 booths.

TAIPEI CYCLE 2025 will focus on four main themes: "Innovative Drive," "Green Forward," "Cycling Ecosystem," and "Smart Cycling." The exhibition will once again showcase global brands such as SHIMANO, SRAM, GIANT, and MERIDA, each bringing cutting-edge technologies and innovative products to shape the future of the industry. Additionally, it will feature Taiwan's comprehensive and high-quality bicycle supply chain, encompassing manufacturers from upstream to downstream, covering all component suppliers. Special highlight areas will include the "Electric Assist Bike & Motor Systems Zone" alongside the "Bike Demo Test Ride Zone," allowing visitors to experience a variety of bike models in one place. The "E-Cycling Virtual Ride & Smart Services Zone" will demonstrate digital applications for virtual rides and training, as well as host a multinational E-cycling challenge connecting the global online cycling community.

As the most influential cycling trade show in Asia, TAIPEI CYCLE not only brings the world to Taiwan but also connects Taiwan's industry to international markets, fostering close partnerships between global cycling buyers and Taiwan's supply chain, and creating cross-industry opportunities for innovation. We warmly invite cycling professionals and enthusiasts to register and experience the latest trends in the cycling industry.

Register for TAIPEI CYCLE: https://www.taipeicycle.com.tw/en/register-pro-visitor/index.html

TAIPEI CYCLE
Yenlin Chen, Exhibition Department, TAITRA
Tel: +886-2-2725-5200 ext. 2857
Email: yenlin17@taitra.org.tw

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2553600/TAIPEI_CYCLE__________B2B_______________35____950_________3600.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/taipei-cycle-2025-uniting-35-countries-for-sustainable-and-innovative-business-opportunities-in-cycling-302300784.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
