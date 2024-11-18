Anzeige
Montag, 18.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Solarbetriebene Krypto-Strategie lässt Aktie an einem Tag um 100% steigen
WKN: 896516 | ISIN: GB0003452173 | Ticker-Symbol: FGR
Tradegate
15.11.24
19:06 Uhr
1,749 Euro
-0,020
-1,13 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FIRSTGROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIRSTGROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,7531,79008:11
1,7601,78808:02
PR Newswire
18.11.2024 08:06 Uhr
18 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

FirstGroup Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

FirstGroup Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 18

FirstGroup plc

Transaction in own shares

FirstGroup plc ("FirstGroup") announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme (the "Programme") announced on 14 November 2024, it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 5 pence each ("Ordinary Shares") through RBC Europe Limited.

Date of Purchase

15 November 2024

Number of ordinary shares purchased

21,009

Weighted average price paid (p)

145.38

Highest price paid (p)

145.80

Lowest price paid (p)

144.90

Following the above purchase, FirstGroup holds 135,247,302 Ordinary Shares in treasury. The total number of Ordinary Shares in issue excluding shares held as treasury shares is 615,447,713. FirstGroup initially intends to hold the purchased shares as treasury shares but may cancel them in due course.

The total number of voting rights in FirstGroup, excluding treasury shares as at 15 November 2024 is 615,447,713. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, FirstGroup under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Contacts at FirstGroup

Marianna Bowes, Head of Investor Relations

David Blizzard, Company Secretary

companysecretariat@firstgroup.co.uk

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7725 3354

Transaction details

Issuer name: FirstGroup PLC

LEI: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

ISIN: GB0003452173

Classification: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares

Intermediary name: RBC Europe Limited

Intermediary Code: ROYCGB22

Timezone: GMT

Currency: GBp

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), a breakdown of the individual trades made by RBC Europe Limited on behalf of FirstGroup as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Aggregate information:

Venue

Weighted average price

(pence per share)

Aggregated volume

XLON

145.42

13,048

CHIX

144.90

120

BATE

145.02

2,913

TRQX

145.46

4,184

Aquis

145.80

744

Individual Transactions

Transaction Time

Volume

Price (GBp)

Platform

15/11/2024

08:04:44

10

145.00

15/11/2024

08:04:44

230

145.00

15/11/2024

08:04:44

230

145.00

15/11/2024

08:13:21

120

144.90

15/11/2024

08:13:21

498

144.90

15/11/2024

08:13:21

437

144.90

15/11/2024

12:25:15

372

145.80

15/11/2024

12:25:15

1033

145.80

15/11/2024

12:25:17

186

145.80

15/11/2024

12:25:17

372

145.80

15/11/2024

12:25:17

847

145.80

15/11/2024

12:25:54

186

145.50

15/11/2024

12:25:54

475

145.50

15/11/2024

12:25:54

400

145.50

15/11/2024

12:25:54

282

145.50

15/11/2024

12:25:54

62

145.50

15/11/2024

12:26:48

186

145.20

15/11/2024

12:26:48

186

145.20

15/11/2024

12:26:48

186

145.20

15/11/2024

12:26:48

217

145.20

15/11/2024

12:26:48

630

145.20

15/11/2024

12:27:14

557

145.00

15/11/2024

12:31:48

372

145.00

15/11/2024

12:31:48

476

145.00

15/11/2024

12:39:17

661

144.90

15/11/2024

12:39:17

744

144.90

15/11/2024

12:39:43

372

145.10

15/11/2024

12:39:43

1033

145.10

15/11/2024

12:40:08

372

145.30

15/11/2024

12:40:08

1033

145.30

15/11/2024

12:42:21

475

145.20

15/11/2024

12:42:21

527

145.20

15/11/2024

12:42:21

217

145.20

15/11/2024

13:34:34

372

145.80

15/11/2024

13:34:34

1033

145.80

15/11/2024

13:35:05

372

145.80

15/11/2024

13:35:05

186

145.80

15/11/2024

13:35:05

847

145.80

15/11/2024

13:35:09

475

145.60

15/11/2024

13:35:09

930

145.60

15/11/2024

13:35:27

372

145.60

15/11/2024

13:35:27

1033

145.60

15/11/2024

13:35:33

258

145.20

15/11/2024

13:35:33

930

145.20

15/11/2024

13:35:41

217

145.20


