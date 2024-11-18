FirstGroup Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 18
FirstGroup plc
Transaction in own shares
FirstGroup plc ("FirstGroup") announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme (the "Programme") announced on 14 November 2024, it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 5 pence each ("Ordinary Shares") through RBC Europe Limited.
Date of Purchase
15 November 2024
Number of ordinary shares purchased
21,009
Weighted average price paid (p)
145.38
Highest price paid (p)
145.80
Lowest price paid (p)
144.90
Following the above purchase, FirstGroup holds 135,247,302 Ordinary Shares in treasury. The total number of Ordinary Shares in issue excluding shares held as treasury shares is 615,447,713. FirstGroup initially intends to hold the purchased shares as treasury shares but may cancel them in due course.
The total number of voting rights in FirstGroup, excluding treasury shares as at 15 November 2024 is 615,447,713. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, FirstGroup under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
Contacts at FirstGroup
Marianna Bowes, Head of Investor Relations
David Blizzard, Company Secretary
companysecretariat@firstgroup.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7725 3354
Transaction details
Issuer name: FirstGroup PLC
LEI: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93
ISIN: GB0003452173
Classification: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Intermediary name: RBC Europe Limited
Intermediary Code: ROYCGB22
Timezone: GMT
Currency: GBp
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), a breakdown of the individual trades made by RBC Europe Limited on behalf of FirstGroup as part of the Programme is detailed below:
Aggregate information:
Venue
Weighted average price
(pence per share)
Aggregated volume
XLON
145.42
13,048
CHIX
144.90
120
BATE
145.02
2,913
TRQX
145.46
4,184
Aquis
145.80
744
Individual Transactions
Transaction Time
Volume
Price (GBp)
Platform
15/11/2024
08:04:44
10
145.00
15/11/2024
08:04:44
230
145.00
15/11/2024
08:04:44
230
145.00
15/11/2024
08:13:21
120
144.90
15/11/2024
08:13:21
498
144.90
15/11/2024
08:13:21
437
144.90
15/11/2024
12:25:15
372
145.80
15/11/2024
12:25:15
1033
145.80
15/11/2024
12:25:17
186
145.80
15/11/2024
12:25:17
372
145.80
15/11/2024
12:25:17
847
145.80
15/11/2024
12:25:54
186
145.50
15/11/2024
12:25:54
475
145.50
15/11/2024
12:25:54
400
145.50
15/11/2024
12:25:54
282
145.50
15/11/2024
12:25:54
62
145.50
15/11/2024
12:26:48
186
145.20
15/11/2024
12:26:48
186
145.20
15/11/2024
12:26:48
186
145.20
15/11/2024
12:26:48
217
145.20
15/11/2024
12:26:48
630
145.20
15/11/2024
12:27:14
557
145.00
15/11/2024
12:31:48
372
145.00
15/11/2024
12:31:48
476
145.00
15/11/2024
12:39:17
661
144.90
15/11/2024
12:39:17
744
144.90
15/11/2024
12:39:43
372
145.10
15/11/2024
12:39:43
1033
145.10
15/11/2024
12:40:08
372
145.30
15/11/2024
12:40:08
1033
145.30
15/11/2024
12:42:21
475
145.20
15/11/2024
12:42:21
527
145.20
15/11/2024
12:42:21
217
145.20
15/11/2024
13:34:34
372
145.80
15/11/2024
13:34:34
1033
145.80
15/11/2024
13:35:05
372
145.80
15/11/2024
13:35:05
186
145.80
15/11/2024
13:35:05
847
145.80
15/11/2024
13:35:09
475
145.60
15/11/2024
13:35:09
930
145.60
15/11/2024
13:35:27
372
145.60
15/11/2024
13:35:27
1033
145.60
15/11/2024
13:35:33
258
145.20
15/11/2024
13:35:33
930
145.20
15/11/2024
13:35:41
217
145.20