SEGRO PLC: LAPSE OF SEGRO'S OFFER FOR TRITAX EUROBOX PLC

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

18 November 2024

SEGRO PLC ("SEGRO")

LAPSE OF SEGRO'S OFFER FOR TRITAX EUROBOX PLC ("TRITAX EUROBOX")

Further to SEGRO's announcement on 12 November 2024, SEGRO today confirms that its all-share offer for the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Tritax EuroBox (the "Acquisition" or "SEGRO Offer") has lapsed.

On 4 September 2024, the boards of Tritax EuroBox and SEGRO made an announcement pursuant to Rule 2.7 of the City Code that they had reached agreement on the terms of the SEGRO Offer, to be implemented by way of a court-sanctioned scheme of arrangement under Part 26 of the Companies Act 2006 (the "SEGRO Scheme").

The SEGRO Scheme was conditional, amongst other things, on SEGRO's Court Meeting and General Meeting (the "SEGRO Meetings") being held on or before the 22nd day after 24 October 2024, being the originally expected date of the SEGRO Meetings (or such later date as: (i) SEGRO and Tritax EuroBox may agree; or (ii) (in a competitive situation) SEGRO may specify with the consent of the Panel, and in each case, that the Court may allow (the "Mini Long Stop Date")). No such later date was agreed between SEGRO and Tritax EuroBox or specified by SEGRO with the consent of the Panel. The Mini Long Stop Date therefore was 15 November 2024.

Conditions (b)(i) and (b)(ii), as set out in SEGRO Scheme, were not satisfied on or before 15 November 2024. SEGRO has, with effect from this announcement, invoked the Mini Long Stop Date condition of the SEGRO Scheme, and, as such, the SEGRO Scheme has lapsed.

This announcement should be read in conjunction with the scheme document in relation to the SEGRO Scheme published on 26 September 2024 (the "Scheme Document"). Capitalised terms used but not defined in this announcement have the meanings given to them in the Scheme Document.

About SEGRO

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 10.8 million square metres of space (116 million square feet) valued at £20.6 billion at 30 June 2024, serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors. Its properties are located in and around major cities and at key transportation hubs in the UK and in seven other European countries.

For over 100 years SEGRO has been creating the space that enables extraordinary things to happen. From modern big box warehouses, used primarily for regional, national and international distribution hubs, to urban warehousing located close to major population centres and business districts, it provides high-quality assets that allow its customers to thrive.

A commitment to be a force for societal and environmental good is integral to SEGRO's purpose and strategy. Its Responsible SEGRO framework focuses on three long-term priorities where the company believes it can make the greatest impact: Championing low-carbon growth, Investing in local communities and environments and Nurturing talent.

Striving for the highest standards of innovation, sustainable business practices and enabling economic and societal prosperity underpins SEGRO's ambition to be the best property company.

See www.SEGRO.com for further information.

