Montag, 18.11.2024
Drei Kräfte kommen zusammen: Warum dies die wichtigste Kupfer-Story des Jahres 2024 sein könnte
ACCESSWIRE
18.11.2024 08:26 Uhr
74 Leser
Pulsar Helium Inc.: Pulsar Helium Is Presenting Today at the AJ Bell / Shares Webinar Investor Event

Finanznachrichten News

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT AND THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS RESTRICTED AND IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN, INTO OR FROM THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN OR THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA OR TO BE TRANSMITTED, DISTRIBUTED TO, OR SENT BY, ANY NATIONAL OR RESIDENT OR CITIZEN OF ANY SUCH COUNTRIES OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION MAY CONTRAVENE LOCAL SECURITIES LAWS OR REGULATIONS.

CASCAIS, PORTUGAL / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2024 / Pulsar Helium Inc. (AIM:PLSR)(TSXV:PLSR)(OTCQB:PSRHF) ("Pulsar" or the "Company"), the helium project development company, is pleased to announce that its President & CEO Thomas Abraham-James will be presenting at today's AJ Bell / Shares investor event webinar at 18:00 GMT. To register for free, please access this link: https://www.sharesmagazine.co.uk/events/event/shares-investor-webinar-18-november-181124

Shares Spotlight webinars feature presentations from directors of companies explaining their investment propositions followed by an opportunity for you to ask questions. This is your chance to hear first-hand from the directors of companies and how they are going to generate shareholder value.

Who Should Attend

The evening exposes investors to companies across various sectors. Perfect for existing investors as well as those looking for new investment opportunities.

The webinar will not require your participation in the form of audio or video, however you will have the opportunity to ask questions of the presenters via an online chat window during the presentation.

About Pulsar Helium Inc.

Pulsar Helium Inc. is a publicly traded company quoted on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange and the TSX Venture Exchange with the ticker PLSR, as well as on the OTCQB with the ticker PSRHF. Pulsar's portfolio consists of its flagship Topaz helium project in Minnesota, USA, and the Tunu helium project in Greenland. Pulsar is the first mover in both locations with primary helium occurrences not associated with the production of hydrocarbons identified at each. For further information visit https://pulsarhelium.com, X https://x.com/pulsarhelium and LinkedIn https://ca.linkedin.com/company/pulsar-helium-inc.

Further Information:

Pulsar Helium Inc.
connect@pulsarhelium.com
United Kingdom: +44 (0)20 33 55 9889
North America: + 1 (218) 293-5301

Strand Hanson Limited
(Nominated & Financial Adviser and Joint Broker)
Ritchie Balmer / Rob Patrick / Richard Johnson
+44 (0) 207 409 3494

OAK Securities*
(Joint Broker)
Jerry Keen (Corporate Broking) / Henry Clarke (Institutional Sales) / Dillon Anadkat (Corporate Advisory)
info@OAK-securities.com
+44 203 973 3678

BlytheRay Ltd
(Financial PR)
Megan Ray / Said Izagaren
+44 207 138 3204
pulsarhelium@blytheray.com

*OAK Securities is the trading name of Merlin Partners LLP, a firm incorporated in the United Kingdom and regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Pulsar Helium Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
