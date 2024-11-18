Pulsar Helium Inc.: Pulsar Helium Is Presenting Today at the AJ Bell / Shares Webinar Investor Event

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT AND THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS RESTRICTED AND IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN, INTO OR FROM THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN OR THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA OR TO BE TRANSMITTED, DISTRIBUTED TO, OR SENT BY, ANY NATIONAL OR RESIDENT OR CITIZEN OF ANY SUCH COUNTRIES OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION MAY CONTRAVENE LOCAL SECURITIES LAWS OR REGULATIONS.

Pulsar Helium Inc. (AIM:PLSR)(TSXV:PLSR)(OTCQB:PSRHF) ("Pulsar" or the "Company"), the helium project development company, is pleased to announce that its President & CEO Thomas Abraham-James will be presenting at today's AJ Bell / Shares investor event webinar at 18:00 GMT. To register for free, please access this link: https://www.sharesmagazine.co.uk/events/event/shares-investor-webinar-18-november-181124

Shares Spotlight webinars feature presentations from directors of companies explaining their investment propositions followed by an opportunity for you to ask questions. This is your chance to hear first-hand from the directors of companies and how they are going to generate shareholder value.

Who Should Attend

The evening exposes investors to companies across various sectors. Perfect for existing investors as well as those looking for new investment opportunities.

The webinar will not require your participation in the form of audio or video, however you will have the opportunity to ask questions of the presenters via an online chat window during the presentation.

About Pulsar Helium Inc.

Pulsar Helium Inc. is a publicly traded company quoted on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange and the TSX Venture Exchange with the ticker PLSR, as well as on the OTCQB with the ticker PSRHF. Pulsar's portfolio consists of its flagship Topaz helium project in Minnesota, USA, and the Tunu helium project in Greenland. Pulsar is the first mover in both locations with primary helium occurrences not associated with the production of hydrocarbons identified at each. For further information visit https://pulsarhelium.com, X https://x.com/pulsarhelium and LinkedIn https://ca.linkedin.com/company/pulsar-helium-inc.

