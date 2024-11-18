Centamin PLC Announces Additional Listing

Centamin PLC

("Centamin" or "the Company" or "Group", including its subsidiaries)

LSE: CEY / TSX: CEE

Ordinary share listing application

Pursuant to the recommended acquisition of Centamin plc ("Centamin") by AngloGold Ashanti plc ("AngloGold Ashanti") which is due to be implemented by way of a court-sanctioned scheme of arrangement under article 125 of the Jersey Companies Law (the "Scheme"), the Company wishes to advise that, under the terms of the Company's shareholder approved incentive plans (the "Centamin Share Incentive Plan"), ordinary shares are to be issued to satisfy awards that will vest to participants if the Scheme is sanctioned by the Royal Court of Jersey ("Court").

As a result, 20,334,280 ordinary shares of no par value ("Shares") will be issued and will rank pari passu with the Company's existing ordinary shares. Subject to the Scheme being sanctioned by the Court, the trustee of the Centamin Share Incentive Plan will allocate the vested awards in accordance with the terms of Centamin Share Incentive Plan.

An application has been made by the Company to the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") and the London Stock Exchange ("LSE") for the listing of the Shares to be admitted to the Official List of the FCA and to trading on the LSE. The Shares are expected to be admitted to trading on the LSE from 8:00am GMT on 20 November 2024 (the "Admission").

Immediately following the Admission, and in accordance with FCA Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, the Company's total issued share capital will comprise of 1,181,416,975 ordinary shares of no par value and each carrying one voting right.

For more details on the Centamin Share Incentive Plan, please refer to the 2023 Annual Report and Accounts which is available on the Company's website at www.centamin.com .

This announcement contains ongoing regulated information.

LEI: 213800PDI9G7OUKLPV84

Company No: 109180

