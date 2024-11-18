Anzeige
Montag, 18.11.2024
WKN: A1JPZ6 | ISIN: JE00B5TT1872 | Ticker-Symbol: 7CT
Tradegate
15.11.24
14:10 Uhr
1,685 Euro
+0,002
+0,12 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
NYSE Arca Gold Miners
ACCESSWIRE
18.11.2024 08:26 Uhr
61 Leser
Centamin PLC Announces Additional Listing

Finanznachrichten News

Centamin PLC

("Centamin" or "the Company" or "Group", including its subsidiaries)

LSE: CEY / TSX: CEE

PERTH, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2024 / Ordinary share listing application

Pursuant to the recommended acquisition of Centamin plc ("Centamin") by AngloGold Ashanti plc ("AngloGold Ashanti") which is due to be implemented by way of a court-sanctioned scheme of arrangement under article 125 of the Jersey Companies Law (the "Scheme"), the Company wishes to advise that, under the terms of the Company's shareholder approved incentive plans (the "Centamin Share Incentive Plan"), ordinary shares are to be issued to satisfy awards that will vest to participants if the Scheme is sanctioned by the Royal Court of Jersey ("Court").

As a result, 20,334,280 ordinary shares of no par value ("Shares") will be issued and will rank pari passu with the Company's existing ordinary shares. Subject to the Scheme being sanctioned by the Court, the trustee of the Centamin Share Incentive Plan will allocate the vested awards in accordance with the terms of Centamin Share Incentive Plan.

An application has been made by the Company to the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") and the London Stock Exchange ("LSE") for the listing of the Shares to be admitted to the Official List of the FCA and to trading on the LSE. The Shares are expected to be admitted to trading on the LSE from 8:00am GMT on 20 November 2024 (the "Admission").

Immediately following the Admission, and in accordance with FCA Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, the Company's total issued share capital will comprise of 1,181,416,975 ordinary shares of no par value and each carrying one voting right.

For more details on the Centamin Share Incentive Plan, please refer to the 2023 Annual Report and Accounts which is available on the Company's website at www.centamin.com .

This announcement contains ongoing regulated information.

FOR MORE INFORMATION please visit the website www.centamin.com or contact:

Centamin plc
Michael Stoner, Head of Corporate
investor@centaminplc.com

FTI Consulting
Ben Brewerton / Sara Powell / Nick Hennis
+442037271000
centamin@fticonsulting.com

LEI: 213800PDI9G7OUKLPV84

Company No: 109180

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com .
SOURCE: Centamin PLC


View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
