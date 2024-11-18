Anzeige
OTAQ Plc: Board Change

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Board Change 

OTAQ Plc (OTAQ) 
Board Change 
18-Nov-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
18 November 2024 
OTAQ plc 
("OTAQ" or the "Company") 
 
Board Change 
 
OTAQ, the innovative technology company targeting the aquaculture and offshore markets, announces that Giles Clifford 
has resigned his position as Non-Executive Director with immediate effect. 
 
Giles' resignation represents a further cost reduction measure, on top of those that have already been implemented by 
the Company over recent weeks 
 
Phil Newby, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "I would like to thank Giles for his significant contributions to OTAQ 
during his time on the Board and wish him well in his future endeavours." 
 
Enquiries: 
 
OTAQ PLC                      +44 (0) 1524 748028 
Adam Reynolds, Non-Executive Chairman 
Phil Newby, Chief Executive Officer 
 
Justine Dowds, Chief Financial Officer 
 
Dowgate Capital Limited - AQSE Corporate Advisor & Broker +44 (0)20 3903 7715 
James Serjeant / Russell Cook 
 
Walbrook PR Limited - PR              +44 (0)20 7933 8780 
Tom Cooper / Nick Rome               07971221972 or 07748325236 
                          OTAQ@walbrookpr.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BK6JQ137 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:     OTAQ 
LEI Code:   213800CZGMYB5XTUXJ52 
Sequence No.: 359536 
EQS News ID:  2031619 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2031619&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 18, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
