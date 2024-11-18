OTAQ Plc: Board Change

DJ Board Change

OTAQ Plc (OTAQ) Board Change 18-Nov-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18 November 2024 OTAQ plc ("OTAQ" or the "Company") Board Change OTAQ, the innovative technology company targeting the aquaculture and offshore markets, announces that Giles Clifford has resigned his position as Non-Executive Director with immediate effect. Giles' resignation represents a further cost reduction measure, on top of those that have already been implemented by the Company over recent weeks Phil Newby, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "I would like to thank Giles for his significant contributions to OTAQ during his time on the Board and wish him well in his future endeavours." Enquiries: OTAQ PLC +44 (0) 1524 748028 Adam Reynolds, Non-Executive Chairman Phil Newby, Chief Executive Officer Justine Dowds, Chief Financial Officer Dowgate Capital Limited - AQSE Corporate Advisor & Broker +44 (0)20 3903 7715 James Serjeant / Russell Cook Walbrook PR Limited - PR +44 (0)20 7933 8780 Tom Cooper / Nick Rome 07971221972 or 07748325236 OTAQ@walbrookpr.com

