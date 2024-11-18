METAVISIO (THOMSON COMPUTING): Metavisio - THOMSON Computing and IO FinNet sign LOI to launch a visionary joint venture, aiming to revolutionize global computing with targeting a north American market listing in 2025

A Strategic Alliance for French Breakthrough Innovation:

This joint venture, to be headquartered in France, represents a significant step toward a new era of decentralized applications and digital finance, including the launch of the world's first Web3 Ready computers in 2025.

The ambitions of this new entity: Compete with market leaders valued in billions of euros. Go public on the North American stock market to enhance visibility and reach. Integrate advanced cryptographic security: devices designed to withstand quantum threats and deliver superior cybersecurity against future digital challenges.



Dammarie-les-Lys, November 18, 2024 - Metavisio - THOMSON Computing (FR00140066X4; ticker: ALTHO) and IO FinNet, a pioneering American company specializing in Web3 solutions, announce the signing of a Letter of Intent (LOI) to establish a new, independent company. The joint venture (JV) will be headquartered in France, with ownership equally split, 50/50, between the two companies.

This visionary collaboration aims to revolutionize the computing landscape with the launch of the world's first Web3 Ready computers. A true breakthrough innovation, these devices will redefine standards for digital security and computing performance, featuring cutting-edge technologies such as advanced cryptographic security and decentralized infrastructure.

The JV has ambitious objectives, including targeting a public listing on the North American stock market in 2025, offering investors a unique opportunity to engage with a globally significant project positioned to lead the decentralized digital era.

A strategic joint venture for breakthrough innovation

In a world undergoing rapid technological transformation, Metavisio - THOMSON Computing and IO FinNet are joining forces to usher in a new era in computing with revolutionary Web3 solutions. This collaboration is built on a shared ambition: to transform standards for security, digital sovereignty, and computing performance.

Together, the two partners will unveil the world's first Web3 Ready computers, combining cutting-edge technologies with a decentralized vision for computing. This joint venture, based in France, offers a strategic opportunity to position the country as a technological leader in Web3 and digital innovation.

A global ambition supported by a North American Market listing

This pivotal step will fund the development and commercialization of revolutionary products while strengthening France's position on the international stage for decentralized technologies.

Why this Alliance matters

In a world where data has become "the new oil," this collaboration addresses critical challenges:

Enhanced Security: With technologies like Web3 OS and MPC cryptography, the devices will provide unparalleled protection against cyber threats, including quantum attacks.

Digital Sovereignty: By offering decentralized infrastructure, this joint venture will empower users to regain control over their data and digital identities.

Market Opportunities: The Web3 sector is rapidly growing, with the global market projected to reach $81.5 billion by 2030, alongside the current $244 billion hardware market.

Blockchain technology is expanding across industries, with companies such as LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (LVMUY), Tesla, Inc. (TSLA), Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN), MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR), Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC), Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETHE), IBM Corporation (IBM), Oracle Corporation (ORCL), L'Oréal S.A. (OR.PA), TotalEnergies SE (TTE), Bitcoin (via Grayscale Bitcoin Trust - GBTC) et Ethereum Foundation (via Grayscale Ethereum Trust - ETHE), Riot Platforms, Inc. (RIOT) adopting its solutions.

Blockchain technologies could boost the global economy US$1.76 trillion by 2030 through raising levels of tracking, tracing and trust. (PwC source)

According to a report published by McKinsey & Co in June 2024, the tokenized real world asset sector is touted to reach nearly $4 trillion by 2030.

Partnership for innovation

Stephan Français, CEO of Metavisio - THOMSON Computing, stated: "We are very proud to partner with IO FinNet to revolutionize the hardware industry with the world's first line of computers natively integrated with Web3. This historic collaboration will position France as a central player in digital innovation. »

Gregory Pepin, CEO of IO FinNet, added: "This joint venture represents a decisive step forward. By combining our expertise, we aim to transform how the world interacts with technology while propelling France to the forefront of Web3 leadership. »

Next steps

Legal Finalization by January 2025: Definitive agreements formalizing the joint venture will be signed.

Pre-IPO Fundraising: A strategic funding round will accelerate technological development and market entry.

North American Market Listing: Targeted for 2025, the listing will bolster visibility and credibility for the new entity.

Financial impact for Metavisio - THOMSON Computing

This joint venture provides Metavisio - THOMSON Computing with a unique opportunity to optimize its financing structure. External capital dedicated to the Web3 project will allow the company to focus its resources on other strategic activities.

Upcoming announcements

Further details about this visionary initiative will be shared in the coming weeks. An exclusive webinar will reveal the technological innovations and strategic milestones of this project.

About IO FinNet

Headquartered in the United States and valued at $175 million (based on its latest funding round in June 2024), IO FinNet is an innovative technology company specializing in blockchain and multiparty computation (MPC). It develops advanced security solutions and robust infrastructure for modern finance and other industries. With expertise in cryptographic security and a focus on innovation, IO FinNet aims to become a leading player in the global digital network.

For more information, visit www.iofinnet.com

About Metavisio - THOMSON Computing

Metavisio - THOMSON Computing - THOMSON Computing (FR00140066X4; Ticker: ALTHO), is a French company specializing in the research, design, and sale of laptops under the THOMSON Computing brand. Established in 2013, Metavisio - THOMSON Computing offers a range of products featuring "the latest technologies at the best prices. »

Metavisio - THOMSON Computing s eligible for the PEA-PME scheme and holds the Innovative Company (FCPI) qualification.

For more information, visit www.metavisio.eu

Contact for Investors and Media inquiries

Gabriel RAFATY

metavisio@aimpact.net

AIMPACT

Disclaimer on Securities and Investment Information

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction. The securities mentioned in this press release have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). They may not be offered or sold in the United States without registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements under the Securities Act. Any public offering of securities in the United States would be made by means of a prospectus containing detailed information about the issuer, its business, financial condition, and financial statements.

Risk Factor Information

Prospective investors should be aware that this investment carries certain risks. The Company makes no assurance as to the future performance of the securities issued, and there is a risk that financial objectives may not be met. This press release includes forward-looking statements which may involve uncertainties and risks, including those related to market fluctuations and international economic conditions. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Regulation S Specific Clauses

The securities mentioned herein are intended solely for persons outside the United States (including its territories and possessions) in accordance with Regulation S under the Securities Act. These securities may only be resold in the United States pursuant to securities laws, including Regulation S and Rule 144A, or another applicable exemption.

Liability Disclaimer

The Company disclaims any responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of the information provided in this press release. Any investment decision should be based solely on information contained in the Company's financial disclosures or other investment-related documents.

