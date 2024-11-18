Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: THE SHARES OF INNOFACTOR PLC GIVEN OBSERVATION STATUS

NOTICE 18 NOVEMBER 2024 SHARES THE SHARES OF INNOFACTOR PLC GIVEN OBSERVATION STATUS Innofactor Plc disclosed on 15 November 2024 that Innofactor Plc has received a notification from Onni Bidco under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act, according to which Onni Bidco Oy's direct holding in Innofactor's shares increased above the 90 percent threshold. According to the disclosure Onni Bidco Oy intends to commence redemption proceedings without undue delay in accordance with Chapter 18 of the Finnish Companies Act. Nasdaq Helsinki gives the shares of Innofactor Plc observation status on the grounds of the Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares (rule 4.1.1 article d). Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares rule 4.1.1 article d: the Issuer is subject to a public takeover bid or a bidder has disclosed its intention to make a public takeover bid in respect of the Issuer. The purpose of observation status is to give a signal to the market that there are special circumstances regarding the Issuer or it shares which investors should pay attention to. The observation segment is a subset of the Official List. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260