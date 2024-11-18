Anzeige
Montag, 18.11.2024
WKN: 920512 | ISIN: FI0009007637 | Ticker-Symbol: TJG
Frankfurt
18.11.24
08:10 Uhr
1,680 Euro
-0,005
-0,30 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
INNOFACTOR OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INNOFACTOR OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,6751,71510:07
GlobeNewswire
18.11.2024 08:58 Uhr
57 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: THE SHARES OF INNOFACTOR PLC GIVEN OBSERVATION STATUS

Finanznachrichten News
NOTICE 18 NOVEMBER 2024 SHARES


THE SHARES OF INNOFACTOR PLC GIVEN OBSERVATION STATUS

Innofactor Plc disclosed on 15 November 2024 that Innofactor Plc has received a
notification from Onni Bidco under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish
Securities Markets Act, according to which Onni Bidco Oy's direct holding in
Innofactor's shares increased above the 90 percent threshold. According to the
disclosure Onni Bidco Oy intends to commence redemption proceedings without
undue delay in accordance with Chapter 18 of the Finnish Companies Act. 

Nasdaq Helsinki gives the shares of Innofactor Plc observation status on the
grounds of the Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares (rule 4.1.1
article d). 

Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares rule 4.1.1 article d: the
Issuer is subject to a public takeover bid or a bidder has disclosed its
intention to make a public takeover bid in respect of the Issuer. 

The purpose of observation status is to give a signal to the market that there
are special circumstances regarding the Issuer or it shares which investors
should pay attention to. The observation segment is a subset of the Official
List. 



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
