In partnership with remote renewables developer Pacific Energy, Western Australian regional energy provider Horizon Power, has completed six federally funded solar and battery energy storage systems as part of its Midwest solar program. From pv magazine Australia Perth-headquartered remote renewables developer Pacific Energy has completed a sixth solar and battery energy storage system (BESS) for Western Australian regional energy provider, Horizon Power. Horizon's $15. 1 million (USD 9. 8 million) program, which was supported with $13. 5 million in Commonwealth funding, with the rest coming ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...